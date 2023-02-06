agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY FUNHigh scores — Men: Matt Wong 658 (200, 201, 257), DJ Kruesel 641 (215, 226, 200), Brandon Ready 592 (201, 201), Josh White 551 (202). Women: Melissa Kruesel 611 (246), Heather Zubke 596 (212, 204), Nicole Bosque 580 (216), Terry Davis 515Standings;Pts.Drain Cleaning;34-22Young & Old;32-24ENR Auto;30-26Wolff Pack;30-26Fri Nite People;26-30Date Night;26-30Country Pots;24-32Emil’s Pizza;22-34 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Former Dodge County health officer mourned Shots fired at occupied dwellings in Jefferson, Aztalan Watertown's Braatz pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in standoff Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigates Hustisford home invasion Watertown launches emergency support team when unthinkable events occur to families Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-2
