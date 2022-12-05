agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MIXED NUTSHigh scores - Men: Jeff Szysulski 559 (221), John Zins 552, Bill Sharkey 544, Steve Woolley 541. Women: Jodie Bircher 501, Tracy Hartmann 563, Rebecca Hartmann 424, Kelsey Schultz 400Standings;Pts.Cops & Robbers;7Criminal Minds;5Wicked Strikers;5Spare Parts;3Whiskey Run;2Incredibowls;2Mighty Misfits;0FRIDAY FUNHigh scores - Men: Austin Gallagher 708 (235, 235, 238), DJ Kruesel 623 (224, 205), Kevin Blasing 584 (215, 216), Devin Draeger 517. Women: Heather Zubke 548 (215), Melissa Kruesel 520 (207), Terry Davis 505, Spring Reed 494Standings;Pts.ENR Auto;78-26Emil's Pizza;72-32Wolff Pack;54-50Friday Nite People;50-54Date Night;44-60Drain Cleaning;44-60Young & Old;42-62Country Pots;30-74 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Oconomowoc woman identified as having been killed in crash Fort Woman Who Killed Grandmother, Burned House Sentenced to Life 'Miracle': Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water Four fatal crashes over holiday weekend in Watertown area Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-1
