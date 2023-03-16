SENIOR FUN
High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 671 (226, 202,243), Dan Douglass 566 (202), Wayne Kuerschner 556, Jerry Haut 552 (224), Bob Saeger 544 (258), Chuck Saeger 537, Tim Archambeau 512, Keith Johnson 508
SENIOR FUN
High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 671 (226, 202,243), Dan Douglass 566 (202), Wayne Kuerschner 556, Jerry Haut 552 (224), Bob Saeger 544 (258), Chuck Saeger 537, Tim Archambeau 512, Keith Johnson 508
Women: Sally Westphal 546 (213), Deb Archambeau 510, Lucy Saeger 478, Josie Kubly 467
Standings
;Pts.
Semi Old;66
Screwballs;60
Geriatrics;56
Sockums;52
Strikers;50
Aces;48
Goodtimers;46
Mixed Nuts;32
SLEEPER
High scores: Brad Ziemer 744 (279), Amanda Blanke 731 (278), Joe Munro 729 (255), Carl Schultz 681 (253), Pete Richter 675 (247), Bennie Benninger 668 (268), Josh Bartz 658 (268), Nicole Ebert 654 (243), Jason Bavuso 645 (242), Brandon Radloff 645 (224), Mike Peters 638 (233), Jeff Sueflohn 637 (232), Marc Oldenhoff 634 (225), Jeff Weihert 619 (226)
Standings
;Pts.
Sailor Jerry's;39
Miller 64;35
Hersh's Gang;33
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;30
Silver Eagle Saloon;29
G&W Electric;29
Pine Cone;26
BBJP;24
Watertown Bowl;22
JLS;13
COMMUNITY
High scores: Robb Borchardt 728 (279), John Zins 705 (248), Jamie Genz 633 (220), Dean Sellnow 631 (245), Bruce Marr 618 (256), Brad Ziemer 613
Standings
;Pts.
Silver Eagle Saloon;31
Ann's Farmington;27
Just Smoking;25
Watertown Bowl;21
Stull Agronomy;21
Schaefer's Soft Water;19
KEGLER KINGS
High scores: Eric Johnson 736 (266, 247, 223), Jake Bergmann 663 (224, 243), Joe Barriere 657 (232, 213, 212), Brad Dantuma 637 (222, 221, 204), Greg Brock 630 (248, 225), Keith Pogantsch 617 (246), Doug Clemmons 607 (224)
Standings
;Pts.
Bob's Bunch;40
Fun Farm N Toys;35
Glacier Rock Farm;35
Local Waters 2;31
Schaefer's Auto;31
G. Brock's Auto;30
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;26
Local Waters;19
D&K Pallets;18
Kube Custom Carpentry;15
Pizza Sliders;14
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.