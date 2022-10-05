High scores: Kadan Jablonski 784 (279), Jake Sell 754 (258), John Foltz 750 (277), Jeremy Wolfe 748 (289), Tom Lulewicz 739 (268), Todd Saeger 720 (279), Bruce Martin 704 (257), Andy Bunkoske 700 (248), Chris Kaufmann 692 (242), Brad Ziemer 691 (266), Derrick Heiser 684 (245), Nate Saeger 684 (259), Shawn Bresnehan 678 (238), Armand Lewis 674 (246), Wes Umland 673 (257), Jonathan Kaufmann 664 (249), Jeremy Schwark 662 (249), Andrew Jonas 660 (256), Marty Schneidewind 659 (257), Jason Peirick 656 (238), Mark Herold 649 (238), Jimmy Stevens 647 (233), Jamey Hisel 641 (249), Keven Roethle 633 (233), Scott Wolfgram 633 (245), Randy Kroll 625 (217), Randy Burghardt 625 (215), Tom Fredrick 622 (224), Justin Mallow 609 (236), Justin Kumbier 608 (220), Brad Sabol 607 (214), Bill Borchardt 603 (255), Jake Hermanson 602 (216), Eric Hill 600 (233), Clark Eckert 600 (235)
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Team Steph ;64.5
Wolff Pack 2;59.5
Watertown Bowl;58
G&B Construction;42
JG Custom Carpentry;41
Who'd We Hang;37
Drafty Cellar;35
Koplin Excavating;32
Division 2
Hisel Flooring;57
ZBM;52
18/North;51
Incredibowls;50.5
Revolution Pro Shop;44
Wolff Pack 1;42
Crankshafts;39
C&E Muffler;31.5
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores - Men: Ray Gresbsach 650 (211, 205, 231), Mike Theim 585 (220, 217), Jerry Haut 559 (217), Carl Schultz 555, Ron Benninger 548 (211), Pete Boer 542, Bruce Kemmerling 533, Roy Zimmerman 532, Tim Archambeau 517, Jim Hrobsky 512, Wayne Kuerschner 510. Women: Deb Archambeau 554, Linda Gresbach 554, Inez Schmidt 482, Shirley Grosskopf 466
