High scores: Cody Kruesel 751 (279), John Uttech 746 (259), Chris Kaufmann 743 (299), Ben Schrier 715 (255), Mark Mallow 697 (257), Jeremy Wolf 679 (276), Mark Oiler 675 (248), Shane Potenberg 675 (259), Marc Oldenhoff 694 (257), Jonathan Kaufmann 666 (237), Stu Haenel 663 (248), Craig Frank 661 (255), Todd Saeger 655 (225), Eddie Laatsch 653 (248), Vic Juneau 645 (227), Tom Lulewitz 642 (226), Nate Saeger 636 (246), Wes Umland 635 (255), Pete Richter 635 (242), Chris Hartig 631 (226), Bryce Schuett 627 (245), Andy Conant 622 (254), Marsh Mosher 622 (258), Jason Heinecke 620 (222), Bo Moldenhauer 619 (222), D.J. Kruesel 615, Ryan Lessner 613, Doug Mallow 610, Adam Zastrow 600
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Wttn Bowl North;19.5
Wolf Paving;14
Wttn Bowl 18;14
Gasthaus;13
Wttn Siding;13
United Electric
B Division
Buffalo;17.5
3 Fingers Deep;14
Local Waters;13
Bud;7.5
Nielsen Amusement;5
766
High scores: Kadan Jablonski 782, Jeff Zielke 713, Scott Peirick 686, Andy Fenske 679, Amanda Blanke 667, Bryant Preinfalk 661, Adam Trexler 660, Scott McGowan 655, Brian Loppnow 620, Brad Blanke 619, Anthony Ireland 617, Tony Schuett 602, Albert Bolden 602
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;212.5
Kathy's Buffalo;195.5
Main Street Barber;189.5
Local Waters;188.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;156
Watertown Bowl North;147
Division 2
Ultimate Landscaping;170
Land and Legacy Group;166.5
LT Concrete;157
Erin's Bar;152.5
Komo Pattern;113
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Mike Peters 736 (234, 266, 236), Jeff Weihert 683 (300), John Ganster 661 (245, 221), Scott Strege 650 (268), Andy Conant 645 (222), Jon Kaufmann 640 (242), Mark Herold 637 (233), Matt Morris 624 (221), Ed Reszynski 611 (246), Scott Kaufmann 603 (220, 224). Women: Karin Reszynski 620 (268), Connie Hookstead 612 (204, 202, 206), Jean Werner 585 (214, 203), Amand Blanke 564 (224), Tina Thrane 554 (205), Amanda Hookstead 526, Jeri Schlatter 518.
