CITY LEAGUE

High scores: Cody Kruesel 751 (279), John Uttech 746 (259), Chris Kaufmann 743 (299), Ben Schrier 715 (255), Mark Mallow 697 (257), Jeremy Wolf 679 (276), Mark Oiler 675 (248), Shane Potenberg 675 (259), Marc Oldenhoff 694 (257), Jonathan Kaufmann 666 (237), Stu Haenel 663 (248), Craig Frank 661 (255), Todd Saeger 655 (225), Eddie Laatsch 653 (248), Vic Juneau 645 (227), Tom Lulewitz 642 (226), Nate Saeger 636 (246), Wes Umland 635 (255), Pete Richter 635 (242), Chris Hartig 631 (226), Bryce Schuett 627 (245), Andy Conant 622 (254), Marsh Mosher 622 (258), Jason Heinecke 620 (222), Bo Moldenhauer 619 (222), D.J. Kruesel 615, Ryan Lessner 613, Doug Mallow 610, Adam Zastrow 600

Load comments