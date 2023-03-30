MIXED NUTS
High scores - Men: Bill Sharkey 589 (212,216), Mike Rollert 560 (226), John Zins 541, Richard Banker 540 (201). Women: Cathy Oestreich 497, Jessica Rynearson 477, Rebecca Hartmann 472, Tracy Hartman 458
Standings
Cops & Robbers
Wicked Striker
Incredibowls
Whiskey Run
Criminal Minds
Mighty Misfits
Spare Parts
Results: Cops & Robbers won the 2nd half. They will bowl Incredibowls for the overall championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Watertown Bowl North
766
High scores: Scott Peirick 749, Jason Peirick 744, Tony Schuett 709, Kadan Jablonski 667, Larry Romprey 663, Adam Saeger 661, Albert Bolden 660, Brian Loppnow 652, Ralph Peirick 650, Scott Naylor 645, Denny Loppnow 640, Mike Kingstad 636, Mitch Komorowski 634, Jordan Hernandez 631, Brad Blanke 624, Dean Grassman 624, Steve Lawson 615, Adam Trexler 612, Josh Smulders 612, Andrew Jonas 610, Bryant Preinfalk 609, Eric Duddeck 607, Jay Schwartz 601
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
LT Concrete;241
Kathy's Buffalo;233
Froemming Realty;221
Ultimate Landscaping;219
Land and Legacy Group;186.5
Hawker Barber;185.5
Division 2
Local Waters;249.5
Erin's Bar;222.5
Watertown Bowl North;215
Komo Pattern;185
Driftwood Taxidermy;178.5
CITY LEAGUE
High scores: Mark Oiler 788 (277), Ben Schrier 761 (275), Brad Ziemer 755 (261), Cody Kruesel 754 (269), Wes Umland 750 (267), Tom Lulewitz 749 (257), Jonathan Kaufmann 738 (268), Tom Christian 738 (268), Keven Roethle 725 (257), Clint Rose 704 (300), Josh Kaufmann 699 (255), John Uttech 694 (280), Criag Godfroy 676 (265), Andy Conant 673 (234), Stu Haenel 671 (258), Eddie Laatsch 664 (247), Matt English 662 (233), Doug Mallow 662 (231), Neil Lischka 658 (224), Craig Frank 655 (237), Nate Saeger 653 (247), Pete Richter 650 (220), Jake Jurgella 647 (247), Bo Moldenhauer 647 (245), Shane Potenberg 640 (254), Marc Oldenhoff 634 (228), Ryan Lessner 633 (228), Adam Kircher 627, Randy Kroll 626, Zack Thayer 620, D.J. Kruesel 613, Adam Schuett 608, Devin Lee 608, Patrick Garland 607, Dan Lee 603
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Gasthaus;145
United Electric;136
Buffalo;133
WTTN Siding;127.5
Wolf Paving;108
WTTN Bowl North;105.5
B Division
3 Fingers Deep;149
WTTN Bowl 18;139.5
Bud;136
Local Waters;112.5
Nielsen Amusement;105
MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 638 (210, 221, 207), RoxAnne Witte 505 (214), Katie Weiss 498, Jenni Sommers 492, Julie Meyer 487
Standings
;Pts.
Sommers;55
Aztalan Bar & Grill;53
LATA;51
Nielsen Amusements;47.5
Watertown Bowl;47.5
Kube Custom Carpentry;40
KEGLER KINGS
High scores: Bill Bergmann 683 (248, 244), Keith Pogantsch 650 (267, 216), Jake Bergmann 632 (243, 200), Dustin Gruling 629 (220, 206, 203), Ben Swisher 620 (237), Mike Brown, Jr. 617 (221, 205), Will Reed 605 (218, 205), Collin Remington 600 (231, 202)
Standings
;Pts.
Bob's Bunch;49
Fun Farm N Toys;44
Schaefer's Auto'40
Glacier Rock Farm;39
G Brock's Auto;35
Local Waters 2;34
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;34
D & K Pallets;32
Local Waters;28
Pizza Sliders;21
Kube Custom Carpentry;20
COMMUNITY
High scores: Brad Ziemer 724 (277), Dean Sellnow 680 (278), Dan Bohn 639 (235), Dale Stangler 637 (223), John Zins 625 (225), Keith Hanke 618 (228), Robb Borchardt 615 (236), Jamie Genz 612 (233)
Standings
;Pts.
Silver Eagle Saloon;34
Ann's Farmington inn;33
Just Smoking;29
Watertown Bowl;25
Stull Agronomy;24
Schaefer's Soft Water;23
SLEEPER
High scores: Pete Richter 757 (260), Joe Munro 678 (267), Jeff Sueflohn 668 (237), Brandon Radloff 654 (228), Carl Schultz 646 (236), Marc Oldenhoff 637 (254), Amanda Blanke 623 (214), Pete Boer 622, Jeff Weihert 620, Bennie Benniger 605, Mike Peters 602
Standings
;Pts.
Sailor Jerry's;48
Miller 64;45
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;39
Hersh's Gang;38
Silver Eagle;37
BBJP;35
G&W Electric;33
Pine Cone;28
Watertown Bowl;24
JLS;23
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High Scores - Men: Mike Peters 738 (244,236,258), Todd Saeger 719 (236,236,247), Scott Roth 715 (276, 228, 211), John Ganster 707 (238,243,226), Justin Helser 693 (235,234,224)
Brad Ziemer 684 (225,233,226), Jeff Weihert 664 (289,202), Lukas Saeger 678 (208, 223,247), Jake Jurgella 677 (234,213,230), Tommy Christian 659 (248,217), Nate Saeger 656 (247,202,207), Al Rose 619 (212,245), Mike McCawley 607 (204,200,203) Eddie Reszynski 603 (226)
Women: Connie Hookstead 711 (217,290,204), Amanda Blanke 635 (201,213,221), Mom Werner 632 (238,201), Tina Thrane 564 (233), Jerri Schlatter 540, Karin Reszynski 524, Mandy Hookstead 507
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;46
Local Waters;40
Bigg's Bar & Grill;40
G&B Construction;38
Edward Jones Investments;35
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;35
Lenzendorf Agency;33
KRMK;30
Concord Inn;29
GW Electric;29
JLSD;25
Dale's Service;24
Martin Management;21
Silver Eagle Saloon;16
Position round locations for April 3
- Watertown Bowl vs Local Waters, Bigg’s Bar and Grill vs G&B Construction, Edward Jones Invest vs Kathy’s Buffalo Bar are at Watertown Bowl 18
- Lenzendorf Agency vs KRMK, Concord Inn vs GW Electric, JLSD vs Dale’s Service, Martin Management vs Silver Eagle Saloon at Watertown Bowl North
