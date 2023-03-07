HIGH SCORES — Men: Kadan Jablonski 788 (259, 259, 264), Lukas Saeger 755 (257, 232, 266), Brad Ziemer 706 (257, 248), George Sabol 688 (236, 221, 231), Scott Strege 678 (298), John Ganster 657 (255, 220), Al Rose 653 (224), Corey Jaeger 652 (247), Tom Christian 649 (255, 226), Mike McCawley 649 (244), Scott Roth 646 (228), Kyle Bingen 636 (225), Todd Saeger 634 (234, 232), Rich White 630 (277), Mike Peters 627 (238), Matt Morris 627 (331), Justin Helser 621 (248), Bruce Martin 607 (235, 222)
Women: Amanda Blanke 717 (259, 268), Connie Hookstead 643 (237, 214), Jeri Schlatter 615 (221, 204), Jean Werner 538 (205), Karin Reszinski 537, Wendy Kaufmann 531
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;32
Edward Jones;26
Lenzendorf Agency;26
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;25
G & B Construction;25
Local Waters;24
Concord Inn;23
Dale’s Service;19
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;19
KRMK;16
JLSD;16
GW Electric;15
Martin Management;14
Silver Eagle Saloon;14
766
High scores: Jeff Zielke 773, Andy Fenske 723, Jason Peirick 705, Jerry Williams 698, Ralph Peirick 696, Adam Saeger 673 (300), Albert Bolden 673, Andrew Jonas 670, Mike Johnson 667, Jamie McGowan 666, Kadan Jablonski 665, Scott Peirick 663, Joe Lewis 638, Abe Salazar 631, Mitch Komorowski 622, Scott McGowan 621, Adam Traxler 621, Amanda Blanke 615, Brian Loppnow 611, Eric Duddeck 610, Nate Dorn 606, Bryant Preinfalk 604
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Kathy’s Buffalo;197.5
Froemming Realty;186.5
LT Concrete;181.5
Ultimate Landscaping;180.5
Main Street Barbers;155.5
Land and Legacy Group;151.5
Division 2
Local Waters;195
Erin’s Bar;175
Watertown Bowl North;159
Driftwood Taxidermy;147.5
Komo Pattern;143.5
CITY LEAGUE
High scores: Wes Umland 802 (279), Pete Richter 797 (289), Eddie Latsch 792 (279), Brad Ziemer 748 (267), John Uttech 719 (265), Mark Oiler 715 (275) Marc Oldenhoff 712 (256), Chris Kaufmann 711 (267), Andy Conant 706 (256), Josh Kaufmann 702 (248), Chad Sellnow 699 (241), Jonathan Kaufmann 692 (258), D.J. Kruesel 689 (229), Stu Haenel 679 (239), Keven Roethle 679 (238), Jake Jurgella 677 (246), Dan Schilling 671 (238), Jake Hermanson 669 (244), Dave Affeld 665 (247), Craig Frank 658 (236), Nate Saeger 656 (238), Patrick Garland 655 (278), Rick Nass 638, Doug Mallow 636 (232), Alan Schuett 634 (230) Clint Rose 633 (244), Adam Zastrow 638, Neil Lischka 629 (256), Jeff Ready 623 (233), Randy Kroll 620 (220), Matt English 620 (256), Ben Schrier 616 (260), Chris Hartig 607 (276)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.