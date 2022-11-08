CITY LEAGUE

High scores: Cody Kruesel 765 (288), Pete Richter 744 (268), Mark Oiler 735 (276), Eddie Laatsch 729 (279), Tom Christian 719 (248), Ashton Oldenhoff 714 (246), Shane Potenberg 706 (263), Adam Zastrow 698 (267), Brad Ziemer 697 (264), Craig Frank 691 (258), Brandon Radloff 689 (235), Jeff Ready 686 (262), Josh Kaufmann 683 (248), Andy Conant 668 (249), Tom Lulewitz 660 (224), Jonathan Kaufmann 653 (235), Craig Godfroy 651 (268), Tim Hodel 647 (233), Wes Umland 644 (267), Shawn Bresnehan 639 (236), Rick Nass 638 (233), Keven Roethle 638 (233), Marc Oldenhoff 637 (233), Matt English 633 (246), Nate Saeger 631 (255), Chris Hartig 625, Marsh Mosher 625, Zack Thayer 613, John Uttech 601

