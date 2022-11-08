High scores: Cody Kruesel 765 (288), Pete Richter 744 (268), Mark Oiler 735 (276), Eddie Laatsch 729 (279), Tom Christian 719 (248), Ashton Oldenhoff 714 (246), Shane Potenberg 706 (263), Adam Zastrow 698 (267), Brad Ziemer 697 (264), Craig Frank 691 (258), Brandon Radloff 689 (235), Jeff Ready 686 (262), Josh Kaufmann 683 (248), Andy Conant 668 (249), Tom Lulewitz 660 (224), Jonathan Kaufmann 653 (235), Craig Godfroy 651 (268), Tim Hodel 647 (233), Wes Umland 644 (267), Shawn Bresnehan 639 (236), Rick Nass 638 (233), Keven Roethle 638 (233), Marc Oldenhoff 637 (233), Matt English 633 (246), Nate Saeger 631 (255), Chris Hartig 625, Marsh Mosher 625, Zack Thayer 613, John Uttech 601
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Wolf Paving;135.5
Watertown Siding;127
Buffalo;127
Watertown Bowl 18;113.5
Nielsen Amusement;111
Bud;103
B Division
United Electric;145
Watertown Bowl North;145
Gasthaus;139
3 Fingers Deep;120
Local Waters;117
766
High scores: Scott McGowan 713, Kadan Jablonski 711, Adam Wagner 698, Jamie McGowan 697, Jeff Zielke 697, Mark Peters 669, Bryant Preinfalk 664, Brad Blanke 658, Tony Schuett 649, Brian Loppnow 646, Jake Sell 634, Kinger Kingstad 631, Jason Peirick 629, Scott Naylor 626, Josh Smulders 623, Andrew Jonas 616, Ralph Peirick 614, Denny Loppnow 606
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;184.5
Kathy's Buffalo;164.5
Main Street Barber;161.5
Local Waters;153.5
Watertown Bowl North;132.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;120
Division 2
Ultimate Landscaping;141.5
Land and Legacy Group;135.5
Erin's Bar;131
LT Concrete;127
Komo Pattern;87
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Todd Saeger 805 (279, 258, 268), Nate Saeger 713 (249, 258), John Ganster 678 (258, 242), Ron Bartels 665 (248), Tom Christian 663 (243, 229), Scott Roth 655 (238, 243), Justin Helser 648 (245), Bruce Martin 624 (237), Scott Kaufmann 622 (269), Jake Jurgella 620 (229, 223), Mike Peters 607 (227), George Sabol 606 (236)
Women: Amanda Blanke 614 (256), Wendy Kaufmann 579, Connie Hookstead 585 (230), Jean Werner 577 (205), Tina Thrane 556, Jeri Schlatter 519 (201), Karin Reszynski 516, Amanda Hookstead 516
A roll-off, yet to be arranged, between Edward Jones and Lenzendorf Agency, will determine the winner of the third.
