agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOONLITERSHigh scores: Jenni Sommers 518, Jamie Lehmann 507 (200), Tiana Bostwick 501, Clara Borck 493, Lisa Morris 487Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;42Sommers;39LATA;34Kube Custom Carpentry;34Nielsen Amusements;32Aztalan Bar & Grill;29TUESDAY SENIORSHigh scores - Men: Carl Schultz 607 (224), Ron Benninger 562 (224), Erv Bankert 560 (224), Bruce Kemmerling 558 (220), Ken Schwantes 522 (233), Wayne Kuerschner 517. Women: Lucy Saeger 511, Inez Schmidt 506 (214), Christine Peters 482, Kathy Parent 478, Deb Archambeau 462, Patti Kuerschner 451Standings;Pts.Has Beens;64Final Four;544-Pak;46Different Strokes;46Gutter Dusters;44Misfits;44The Orifices;44L.L.J.R.;42Bowling Stones;424-Chicks;40Survivors;20LADIES FRIENDLYHigh scores: Kari Kaufmann 628 (225, 212), Steph Rezynski 588 (226), Ashley Kaufmann 585 (213), Sherena Mallow 572 (200), Melissa Kruesel 548 (201), Lynsey Wolfgram 543 (203), Steph Percifield 540 (215), Holly Bauer 538 (200), Katelyn Hodel 534, Barb Bauer 529, Jen May 528, Jeri Schlatter 517 (211)Standings;Pts.Kozi Homes;52Pen Pals;48JG Carpentry;46Schaefer’s;46Sun to Sea;43Kraemer Cheese;38Who Gives a Split;36Bipolar Rollers;34The Ball Handlers;34DNR’sPour House;34Watertown Bowl;32BFB;32KT Gals;30Running Erins;28Split Happens;26Alley Gals;17 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wisconsin 5th District race: Attorney Mike Van Someren makes his case against incumbent Scott Fitzgerald Heninger remembered fondly after sudden death Governor candidate Tim Michels stirs crowd at Watertown bookstore Wisconsin 5th District race: Incumbent Congressman Scott Fitzgerald eyes re-election against Mike Van Someren Heritage Homes comes under new ownership Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-3
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.