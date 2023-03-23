MOONLITERS
High scores: Brenda Scherret 592 (256), Lisa Morris 496, Cathy Oestreich 493, Tiana Bostwick 479, Blythe Kramer 476
Standings
;Pts.
LATA;51
Sommers;51
Aztalan Bar & Grill;46
Nielsen Amusements;45.5
Watertown Bowl;42.5
Kube Custom Carpentry;37
KEGLER KINGS
High scores: Brad Dantuma 691 (245, 234), Will Reed 650 (230), Keith Pogantsch 633 (233), Dustin Gruling 630 (223, 226), Greg Brock 618 (236), Joe Barriere 609, Emma Buska 532, Annie Caya 499
Standings
;Pts.
Bob's Bunch;47
Fun Farm N Toys;39
Glacier Rock Farm;37
Schaefer's Auto;36
G Brock Auto;35
Local Waters 2;31
Kathy's Buffalo;29
Local Waters;26
D&K Pallets;25
Kube Custom Carpentry;15
Pizza Sliders;14
COMMUNITY
High scores: Larry Romprey 713 (266), Keith Hanke 709 (257), Brad Ziemer 679 (256), Jamie Genz 669 (267), Dale Stangler 667 (258), Tom Fairall 666 (267), Dean Sellnow 649 (247), Louis Strupp 626 (229), Robb Borchardt 625 (235)
Standings
;Pts.
Silver Eagle Saloon;32
Ann's Farmington Inn;30
Just Smoking;27
Watertown Bowl;24
Stull Agronomy;22
Schaefer's Soft Water;21
SLEEPER
High scores: Brad Ziemer 785 (285), Joe Munro 756 (259), Amanda Blanke 687 (289), Joe Krueger 680 (276), Carl Schultz 668 (259), Josh Bartz 666 (226), Mike Grossman 643 (245), Tom Schultz 637 (235), Pete Boer 631 (244), Tim Courtney 625 (229), Jeff Sueflohn 621 (254), Bill Sharkey 618
Standings
;Pts.
Sailor Jerry's;46
Miller 64;40
Hersh's Gang;35
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;35
Silver Eagle Saloon;32
G&W Electric;31
Pine Cone;28
BBJP;28
Watertown Bowl;22
JLS;18
TUESDAY SENIOR
High scores: Carl Schultz 715 (244, 205, 266), Ron Benninger 623 (232, 201), Ray Gresbach 606 (218), Jim Zagrodnik 577 (201), Wayne Kuerschner 560 (244), Pete Boer 552 (204), Dennis Baumann 543 (214), Mike Grossman 541, Mike Theim 538 (203), Gary Boley 538, Jerry Haut 525, Chuck Saeger 523, Bruce Kemmerling 514, Mark Mireau 510 (201), Tim Archambeau 507, Roy Zimmerman 506
Women: Josie Kubly 520, Linda Gresbach 518, Deb Archambeau 513 (201), Christine Peter 505, Lucy Saeger 492, Sandy Saeger 490, Sharon Boley 456, Inez Schmidt 448, Kathy Parent 446
Final Standings
;Pts.
Has Beens;88
Misfits;73
L.L.J.R.;71
Bowling Stones;69
Final Four;65
4-Pak;60
Krueger Builders;56
4-Chicks;54
Survivors;50
Gutter Dusters;46
The Orifices;46
Different Strokes;42
