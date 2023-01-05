agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LADIES FRIENDLYHigh scores (Dec. 14): Kari Kaufmann 635 (234, 207), Sherena Mallow 589 (208, 203), Steph Reszynski 578 (214, 224), Holly Bauer 577 (206, 204), Tammy Burke 546, Ali Mauer 552, Melissa Kruesel 536 (202), Ashley Kaufmann 535, Sonja Kruesel 533 (208), Barb Bauer 518, Sara Kozikowski 507Standings;Pts.Schaefer's;6Who Gives a Split;6The Ball Handler;6Running Erins;6BFB;6Split Happens;6Alley Gals;4Watertown Bowl;4Kozi Homes;4JG Carpentry;4Pin Pals;2Sun to Sea;2Kraemer Cheese;2DNR's Pour House;2Bipolar Rollers;2KT Gals;2SLEEPERHigh scores: Joe Munro 717 (268), Amanda Blanke 704 (269), Brandon Radloff 695 (248), Josh Bartz 680 (256), Pete Richter 667 (268), Andy Conant 660 (257), Brad Ziemer 652 (266), Pete Boer 652 (221), Ronnie Bartels 652 (246), Bennie Benninger 650 (236), Jason Bavuso 640 (227), Carl Schultz 638 (227), Mike Grossman 611 (236)Standings;Pts.Miller 64;47Kathy's Buffalo Bar;39Pine Cone;38BBJP;38Sailor Jerry's;36Hersh's Gang;34Watertown Bowl;31Silver Eagle;22G&W Electric;16JLS;14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire Neosho man reported drowned in Rubicon river “What’s the frequency, Kenneth?”: Watertown Amateur Radio Club celebrates 40th anniversary Rosy-Lane Holsteins in Watertown experiences Christmas fire Marriage Licenses Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-5
