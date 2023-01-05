LADIES FRIENDLY

High scores (Dec. 14): Kari Kaufmann 635 (234, 207), Sherena Mallow 589 (208, 203), Steph Reszynski 578 (214, 224), Holly Bauer 577 (206, 204), Tammy Burke 546, Ali Mauer 552, Melissa Kruesel 536 (202), Ashley Kaufmann 535, Sonja Kruesel 533 (208), Barb Bauer 518, Sara Kozikowski 507

Load comments