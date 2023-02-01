High scores - Men: Pete Boer 653 (269, 203), Tim Archambeau 631 (236, 218), Ron Benninger 612 (226, 205), Carl Schultz 606 (208, 215), Jerry Haut 605 (232), Ray Gresbach 579 (248), Erv Bankert 559 (215), Mike Grossman 525, Wayne Kuerschner 524, Bruce Kemmerling 520, Mike Theim 519 (223).
Women: Linda Gresbach 521, Inez Schmidt 519, Annette Bennigner 506 (201), Sandy Saeger 496, Linda Catalano 471, Christine Peter 469, Jan Boer 464, Kathy Parent 454
Standings
;Pts.
Has Beens;46
L.L.J.R.;39
4-Pak;38
Final Four;37
Bowling Stones;37
Misfits;35
Krueger Builders;34
Gutter Dusters;30
Different Strokes;26
4-Chicks;22
Survivors;22
The Orifices;18
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores: Karin Reszynski 623 (254), Kari Kaufmann 622 (223, 237), Ashley Kaufmann 617 (243, 203), Sara Schaefer 600 (253), Steph Reszynski 583 (208, 210), Sonja Kruesel 582 (202), Barb Bauer 537, Melissa Kruesel 527, Sherena Mallow 525 (207), Jean Musil 524, Holly Bauer 517, Sara Kozikowski 508, Kim Holterman 505, Shay Hrobsky 503, Tammy Winkelman 502 (233), Terry Zastrow 501
Standings
;Pts.
The Ball Handlers;38
BFB;36
Schaefer's;34
Watertown Bowl;32
JG Carpentry;32
Who Gives a Split;32
Pen Pals;30
Split Happens;30
DNR's Pour House;18
Running Erins;18
Kozi Homes;18
Bipolar Rollers;16
Kraemer Cheese;16
KT Gals;16
Sun to Sea;8
Alley Gals;8
FRIDAY FUN
High scores - Men: Ryan Lessner 642 (234, 226), Brandon Ready 640 (224, 216, 200), Kevin Blasing 633 (227, 215), DJ Kruesel 624 (214, 234). Women: Cassie Blasing 647 (257), Brenda Clemmons 521 (200), Melissa Kruesel 509, Heather Zubke 502
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.