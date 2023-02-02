agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 2, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEGLER KINGSHigh scores: Brad dantuma 706, Dustin Gruling 654, Ben Swisher 638, Jake Bergmann 626, Kirk Fisch 623, Keith Pogantsch 606, Bill Bergmann 605, Doug Ketelhohn 600, Mark Kube 578, Katiey-Jo Gruling 500Standings;Pts.Bob's Bunch;14Glacier Rock Farms;12Kube Custom Carpentry;9Local Waters 2;9G Brock's Auto;7Pizza Sliders;7Fun Farm N Toys;5Local Waters;5Schaefer's Auto;5D & K Pallets;4SLEEPERHigh scores: Pete Richter 791 (279), Mike Peters 724 (265), Josh Bartz 679 (234), Brandon Radloff 679 (234), Joe Munro 676 (258), Carl Schultz 663 (243), Pete Boer 662 (247), Jeff Szypulski 644 (277), Nicole Ebert 619 (228), Diane Mallow 613 (244), Hank Wiedmeyer 610, Amanda Blanke 607Standings;Pts.Miller 64;17Sailor Jerry's;14Pine Cone;12G & W Electric;12Silver Eagle Saloon;12BBLP;9Kathy's Buffalo Bar;9JLS;7Hersh's Gang;7Watertown Bowl;6COMMUNITYHigh scores: Jamie Genz 770 (269), Keith Hanke 699 (268), Larry Romprey 685 (268), Brad Ziemer 680 (259), Dean Sellnow 674 (246), Bob Hall 646 (239), Robb Borchardt 640 (236), Dale Stangler 625 (245), Tom Fairall 625 (216), Jim Zeman 610 (213)Standings;Pts.Silver Eagle Saloon;19Watertown Bowl;18Ann's Farmington Inn;16Just Smoking;15Stull Agronomy;8Schaefer's Soft Water;8 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown's Hall convicted of Helenville bank robbery Former Dodge County health officer mourned Watertown business Jefferson Travel to say farewell Shots fired at occupied dwellings in Jefferson, Aztalan Watertown HS graduate, Peg Billing, named 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-2
