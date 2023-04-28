Bluejays complete softball sweep over Parkview Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 28, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CREEK - Josey Whitehouse had two hits and Hailee Walk earned the decision in Johnson Creek's 10-0 Trailways South softball win over Parkview on Thursday.Hailee Walk threw four innings and earned the decision for Johnson Creek (10-5, 9-3 in conference).JOHNSON CREEK 10, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 0 (5)Orfordville Parkview;000;00;—;0;1;4Johnson Creek;260;02;—;10;11;1Leading hitters—Whitehouse (JC) 2x4, Brigowatz (JC) 3x4, Fincutter (JC) 2x2. 2B—Wagner (JC). 3B—Fincutter (JC).Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—OP: Stark (L, 4 1/3-11-10-4-4-4). JC: Walk (W, 4-1-0-0-0-5), Altreuter (1-0-0-0-0-1).Tuesday's gameJOHNSON CREEK 18, PARVKIEW 5ORFORDVILLE - Jenna Fincutter drove in six runs in Johnson Creek's 18-5 win over Parkview on Tuesday.Hailee Walk struck out eight and earned the decision.JOHNSON CREEK 18, PARKVIEW 5Johnson Creek 360 45 - 18 21 0Parkview 102 20 - 5 8 0Leading hitters - JC (Whitehouse 3x4, 2B (2), Brigowatz 3x4, 2B, H. Fincutter 2x3, 2B, Wagner 4x4, 2B (2), Hucke 2x2, J. Fincutter 3x3, 2B (2), Walk 2x3)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - JC Walk (W 5-8-5-3,8-0) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News As weather turns, Azatalan offers hiking and a sense of history's mysteries Brian O’Connor boconnor@dailyunion.com 15 hrs ago Local News In Bloom Daily Times Staff Apr 27, 2023 Local News Scout's projects brightens Clearview's dinner hours, keeps food from staining clothing Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 26, 2023 Local News Jagler says Republicans’ budget to increase funding for municipalities, schools Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 25, 2023 Trending Now Discussion scheduled on 'neighborhood plan' for former Bethesda Lutheran Campus Appeals court upholds dismissal in $5-million lawsuit against Dodge County, feds Jefferson close to locking in perhaps biggest development deal in community history Twenty one miles of Dodge County highway slated for repair this year Watertown Regional Medical Center shows newly renovated cardiac catheterization lab Stocks Market Data by TradingView
