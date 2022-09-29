Amid the stir caused by President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debts, far too little attention has been paid to another far-reaching reform: the administration’s change to a lending program known as income-driven repayment (or IDR).

If widely applied, Biden’s proposal would provide additional relief to millions of borrowers—and make the U.S. student loan system even costlier and more dysfunctional than it already is.

