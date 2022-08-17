PARIS — As kids across the U.S. head back to school, they face a new year of politisation. And the results for American society in general are devastating. The most recent U.S. government assessment, not even a quarter of graduating grade 12 students are considered proficient in math or science, and a dismal 12 percent of students are competent in U.S. history.

If kids aren’t learning history, then it has to make you wonder what they’re actually learning in history class, because clearly there’s a discrepancy between what students are being exposed to and absorbing in class and what the government includes in its testing and deems important to have learned. Either students are incapable of learning or they’re being taught the wrong things. And if they’re being taught something other than what the government considers important, then what exactly are they spending their time on in the classroom?

