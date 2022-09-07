Kitty O'Meara
Kitty O’Meara will be signing and reading her new book at Literatus & Co.

Tra publishing is launching Kitty O’Meara’s newest children picture book, “The Rare, Tiny Flower,” at Literatus & Co. on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

O’Meara will be reading her book, signing and answering questions during that time period at Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St. in Watertown.

