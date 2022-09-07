Author Kitty O'Meara hosts book signing Nicole Eithun Author email Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kitty O’Meara will be signing and reading her new book at Literatus & Co. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tra publishing is launching Kitty O’Meara’s newest children picture book, “The Rare, Tiny Flower,” at Literatus & Co. on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.O’Meara will be reading her book, signing and answering questions during that time period at Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St. in Watertown.“The Rare, Tiny Flower,” is a picture book for children ages four to eight that is also a rhyming poem book about respecting the diversity of thoughts and opinions in others.O’Meara is most known for her viral poem and best selling book about the pandemic, “And the People Stayed Home.” She was called “the poet laureate of the pandemic,” by O, The Oprah Magazine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicole Eithun Author email Follow Nicole Eithun Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man, Christopher Braatz, charged with felonies in standoff Cooper’s hawks faring well in urban and rural Wisconsin David W. Pederson Julie Ann Koenig No free lunches in Dodge County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-1
