The Ashippun Lions will host its 21st annual Pancake Feed on Sunday March from 8 — 1 p.m. at Pribnow's Maple Inn in Old Ashippun on Hwy 67.Featured will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, and served with them will be sausages, eggs, beverages and delicious home-baked goodies.Donations will be collected for the Ashippun Food PantryThe price is $11 for adults, $6 for kids 4-10, and no charge for kids under 4. Tickets will be available at the door.
