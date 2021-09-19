CAMBRIDGE -- Having a career day a couple of weeks ago in Deerfield, senior running back Trey Colts put up another massive performance with 480 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns in the Cambridge football team's 53-7 victory over visiting Dodgeland in an Eastern Suburban game on Friday.
“He’s really fast and elusive, and he had a lot of opportunities, and we just hit the big play frequently,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “His speed is such an attribute that teams as much as you try and prepare for somebody that fast, it’s really hard until you get out there and see how fast he can get it.”
The Blue Jays scored three times in the first quarter as Colts scored on a 50-yard rush, a six-yard rush and a 70-yard rush. Senior kicker Austin Hughes scored two out of three extra points to give a 20-0 lead to Cambridge (3-2, 2-1 ESC).
Dodgeland scored its lone touchdown with 4:42 left in the first quarter. Caden Brugger threw a 62-yard pass to Braxton Khon to cut the score to 20-7 in favor of Cambridge.
With 29 seconds left in the second quarter, Colts broke off an 85-yard run to put Cambridge up 27-7 after Hughes added the extra point.
“We played them well for three quarters. In the second quarter, we had a little rough spot there, but we ended up kind of stopping them inside our 20, and then Trey busted a play right before the half and that was kind of a dagger,” said Klingbeil.
In the third quarter, Colts scored on a 57-yard rush with 8:59 left in the quarter. With 5:20 left, senior quarterback Jace Horton threw a 17-yard pass to Colts. Right as the third quarter expired, Colts ran in for a 27-yard score, putting Cambridge up 47-7.
Senior running back Logan Knutson also scored a rushing touchdown, helping Cambridge to the victory.
“We were trying to work on some things, and I felt like we did a little bit better in the passing game, we went four for four, threw a touchdown pass and that got better, but we still had some foolish mistakes. We had some fumbled snaps, and two touchdowns got called back on penalties and so we’re still trying to fix that stuff,” said Klingbeil.
Cambridge faces Pardeeville at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 47, DODGELAND 7
Dodgeland 7 0 0 0 — 7
Cambridge 20 7 20 0 — 47
First Quarter
C — Colts 50 run (Hughes kick)
C — Colts 6 run (Hughes kick)
C — Colts 70 run (kick failed)
D — Kohn 62 pass from Brugger (Brugger kick)
Second Quarter
C — Colts 85 run (Hughes kick)
Third Quarter
C — Colts 57 run (Hughes kick)
C — Colts 17 pass from Horton (kick failed)
C — Colts 27 run (Hughes kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: D 14, C 20. By rush: D 13, C 15. By pass: D 1, C 4. By Penalty: D 0, C 1. Rushing: D 48-219, C 27-512. Passing: D 71, C 60. Fumbles-Lost: D 1-1, C 0-0. Penalties: D 5-40, C 6-45
Individual statistics — Rushing: D Brugger 22-109, C, Colts 19-451. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — D Brugger 1-2-0, Johnson 1-5-1. C, Horton 4-4-0. Receiving: D, Kohn 1-62, C Hughes 2-31
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.