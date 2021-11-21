SATURDAY ZOO CREW

High scores — Women: Steph Percifield 533, Heidi Flannigan 509, Emily Lessner 481. MEn: Scott Weisser 626, Louis Strupp 618, Ryan Lessner 592

Standings

;Pts.

Bucky’s Badgers;28

Funky Monkeys;27

Boa Con Strikers;22.5

Barely Bowling;22

Nite Owls;22

Bowled Eagles;20

Ocelotta Strikes;20

Cow Tippers;19

Gutter Gators;18.5

Humpy Hedgehogs;17

Blind Squirrels;14

