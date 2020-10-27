Dear Editor:
In February of this year, the sitting President of the United States was informed in writing that Russian military intelligence was paying bounty money for the killing of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. When this became public, the response of the sitting President of the United States was first to insist that he was not briefed at all, and then, when he could no longer deny that in fact he was, to claim that he was informed that this crime, on which there can be no greater urgency to act, was “not actionable.” Subsequently, he referred to these “so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians.” Nor has he spoken to Russian president Vladimir Putin about them.
May all who read this letter, and not only those who have sons and daughters in the armed forces – many of whom are already in harm’s way and whose commander-in-chief, regarding them as “suckers” and “losers,” at first refused and then neglected to protect them from this repugnant and cowardly tactic – keep this, if nothing else, in mind on Nov. 3.
John Callan
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.