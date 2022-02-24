KEGLER KINGS

High scores — Men: Shawn Voelz 739 (247, 226, 266), Keith Pogantsch 717 (259, 246, 212), Eric Johnson 701 (300, 210), Andrew Jonas 699 (204, 257, 238) Jonathan Kaufmann 680 (233, 252), Brad Dantuma 658 (258, 241), John Butschke 650 (202, 236, 212), Adam Zastrow 645 (220, 217, 208), Damien Lopez 642 (227, 220), Joe Barriere 641 (240, 245), Brandon Mueller 627 (200, 236), Bob Knutson 620 (213, 213), Doug Mallow 606 (224). Women: Brett Lopez 684 (225, 279), Ashley Kaufmann 628 (241, 211), Wendy Kaufmann 561 (223), Jodie Bircher 554, Kristen Hoffman 521

Standings

;Pts.

Revolution Pro Shop;50

Local Waters 2;46

Local Waters 1;44

Johnson & Hellekson;43

Bob’s Bunch;34

American Family Insurance;34

We Don’t Care;34

Kube Custom Carpentry;34

Fun Farm N Toys;31

Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;27

G Brock Auto Repair;26

COMMUNITY

High scores: Brad Ziemer 758 (264), Louis Strupp 666 (246), Dean Sellnow 629 (235), Bruce Marr 620 (233), Tim Claas 614 (221), Tom Fairall 606 (244), Keith Hanke 606 (217)

Standings

;Pts.

Ann’s Farmington Inn;26

Stull Agronomy;22.5

Schaefer’s Soft Water;20

Silver Eagle Saloon;18

Watertown Bowl;17.5

KG Builders;16

3 MAN SLEEPER

High scores: Josh Bartz 836 (280), Mike Peters 810 (289), Brandon Radloff 695 (296), Brad Ziemer 692 (244), Diane Mallow 676 (269), Bennie Benninger 639 (253), Nicole Ebert 634 (245), Jeff Weihert 608 (267)

Standings

;Pts.

Miller 64;33

Hersh’s Gang;32

JLS;27

Pine Cone;26

Watertown Bowl;23

G & W Electric;19

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;19

JAK’S;15

Rusty Nail;12

