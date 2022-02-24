agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KEGLER KINGSHigh scores — Men: Shawn Voelz 739 (247, 226, 266), Keith Pogantsch 717 (259, 246, 212), Eric Johnson 701 (300, 210), Andrew Jonas 699 (204, 257, 238) Jonathan Kaufmann 680 (233, 252), Brad Dantuma 658 (258, 241), John Butschke 650 (202, 236, 212), Adam Zastrow 645 (220, 217, 208), Damien Lopez 642 (227, 220), Joe Barriere 641 (240, 245), Brandon Mueller 627 (200, 236), Bob Knutson 620 (213, 213), Doug Mallow 606 (224). Women: Brett Lopez 684 (225, 279), Ashley Kaufmann 628 (241, 211), Wendy Kaufmann 561 (223), Jodie Bircher 554, Kristen Hoffman 521Standings;Pts.Revolution Pro Shop;50Local Waters 2;46Local Waters 1;44Johnson & Hellekson;43Bob’s Bunch;34American Family Insurance;34We Don’t Care;34Kube Custom Carpentry;34Fun Farm N Toys;31Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;27G Brock Auto Repair;26COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 758 (264), Louis Strupp 666 (246), Dean Sellnow 629 (235), Bruce Marr 620 (233), Tim Claas 614 (221), Tom Fairall 606 (244), Keith Hanke 606 (217)Standings;Pts.Ann’s Farmington Inn;26Stull Agronomy;22.5Schaefer’s Soft Water;20Silver Eagle Saloon;18Watertown Bowl;17.5KG Builders;163 MAN SLEEPERHigh scores: Josh Bartz 836 (280), Mike Peters 810 (289), Brandon Radloff 695 (296), Brad Ziemer 692 (244), Diane Mallow 676 (269), Bennie Benninger 639 (253), Nicole Ebert 634 (245), Jeff Weihert 608 (267)Standings;Pts.Miller 64;33Hersh’s Gang;32JLS;27Pine Cone;26Watertown Bowl;23G & W Electric;19Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;19JAK’S;15Rusty Nail;12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Thomas R. Hundt Windwood golf course returning to farmland Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigating death related to car crash Elizabeth "Libby" Barnhart-Maass Lisa Luise (Nass) Abel Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-18
