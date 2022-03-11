JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has selected two of its deputies to represent the department as its primary law enforcement presence in Reeseville. The agency began policing the village Jan. 1 after village leaders reached out last spring to discuss contracting services.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies Michael Matoushek and Martin Keberlein are the ones who will be patrolling the Village of Reeseville.
“Our work in Reeseville has been very well received,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. “The (village) board is very happy. The citizens have called telling me they are excited to see a more profound law enforcement presence. Our calls for service outside of contract times have already begun to reduce which shows our proactive efforts during contract times are already working.”
Schmidt said he’s proud of his staff and the efforts they are taking to help keep the Reeseville residents safe.
Matoushek is a 19-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and previously served as their recreation patrol deputy. He is one of the department’s child seat experts.
Matoushek is also a member of the Project Lifesaver program.
Project Lifesaver is a radio-frequency technology based system used by law enforcement search teams to help in the search efforts of missing individuals. It involves attaching a radio transmitter device to the wrist or ankle of persons at-risk of wandering.
Keberlein, who has worked for the sheriff’s office for three years and has prior experiences as a police officer for a smaller community. He is assigned as the sheriff office’s community relations coordinator. He, too, is a member of the Project Lifesaver program.
Schmidt said both deputies are “excellent” at helping work through problem-oriented and community policing, which is their goal while providing services for Reeseville. He said they also want to provide “consistent faces” so the people they serve can develop strong relationships with the deputies assigned to work in their communities.
Reeseville Village Trustee Chris Abell said late last December after the departure of their police chief Scott Bahr, who is also employed as a deputy chief by the Beaver Dam Police Department, the village began looking to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for help.
Schmidt said this contract to provide law enforcement services with another city or village is a first for his office.
However, policing comes with a price tag.
Schmidt said for the next two years the cost equals $60,071.43 with Reeseville paying $29,738.33 in 2022 and $30,333.10 in 2023, respectively. He said overtime would be billed separately on a quarterly basis.
Schmidt said before the contract was finalized his office was already providing services to the Village of Reeseville and said his deputies were responding to calls there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.