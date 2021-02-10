Moonliters
Feb. 8
High scores: Brenda Scherret 576 (206), Darlene Godfroy 508, Lisa Cutsforth 502, Linda Bice 486, Julie Meyer 483
Standings
:Pts.
Sommers;29
Nielsen Amusements;28
Kube Custom Carpentry;23
Watertown Bowl;18
Feb. 1
High scores: Brenda Scherret 560 (202), Lisa Morris 548, Lisa Cutsforth 521, Linda Bice 459, Jodi Pirkel 445
Standings
;Pts.
Sommers;24
Nielsen Amusements;232
Kube Custom;21
Watertown Bowl;16
Trouble on 26
High scores — Men: Brad Ziemer 724 (258), Josh Wagner 706 (256), Terry Strandell 689 (256), Travis Haas 666 (248), Brad Dantuma 657 (222), Jamie McGowan 636 (233), Adam Wagner 633 (231), Don Brunson 617 (216), AJ Ritschke 611 (214), Jake Sell 608 (215), Ed Dantuma 607 (225), Kadan Jablonski 600 (234). Women: Sue Gillingham 547. (213), Dee Ziemer 529 (212), Phyllis Roberts 519, Amy Eicksteadt 519, Candice Meschke 512
Standings
Division 1
;Pts.
Gudenkauf Farms;44
Team Utsy;36
Kris’s Misfits;31
The X-Men;20
Schaefer’s Soft Water;18
Division 2
;Pts.
Unknown Bowlers;41
Rosey Lane Holsteins;41
Kris’s Almost Home;32
Watertown Bowl;26
Hair By Ashley Anne;26
