Dear Editor:
When a snow emergency is declared during the snowy months through April, you are likely to get a $50 parking ticket if you are parked on the public streets between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Stay alert and make yourself aware of when a snow emergency is declared. There are several ways to do that.
(1) Monitor the Watertown Daily Times. They usually print a front page notice that an emergency has been declared.
(2) Monitor the newspaper’s website, www.wdtimes.com/.
(3) Call the police department non-emergency telephone number at 261-6660 and ask if a snow emergency has been declared.
(4) Go online to see if a notice has been posted, at http://www.ci.watertown.wi.us/.
(5) Team-up with several of your friends, each of whom agree to call one another immediately when they find out that an emergency has been declared.
(6) Finally, look outside around 9 p.m. If it is snowing or a fair amount of snow has accumulated, why gamble?
Ronald W. Ziwisky
reserve municipal judge
