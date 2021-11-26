ASHIPPUN — Roger Johnson, a representative of St. Olaf Church in Rubicon, is participating with “A Child’s Smile” program, raising contributions to provide a Christmas for children of local families that are experiencing hardships.
In it’s 10th year, A Child Smile partners with local families, businesses, organizations and schools to assist families in need. The hardships of these families might be due to unemployment, underemployment, disability, separation, divorce, or illness.
Larger cities have similar programs, but kids from the area are falling through the cracks, Johnson said.
Last year, A Child Smile program raised $27,000 in monetary contributions and lots of mittens, caps and scarves. Forty-dollars in gifts were provided to 674 children from 289 local families that otherwise would not have been able to provide a Christmas for their children.
This year, a supporter has pledged to match the total of all contributions, Johnson said. There are no expenses in the program. Every cent contributed goes to purchasing gift cards for children.
The gift cards and donated caps, mittens and small snow pants are given to local schools for distribution.
Some of the local schools participating in the program include Neosho-Rubicon-Herman School District, Hustisford School District, Ixonia Grade School, Dodgeland School District, and Lomira Elementary School.
Checks can be made payable to St. Olaf’s Church and designated for A Child’s Smile. Contributions are needed by Wednesday.
Winter items and checks can be mailed to Roger Johnson, W601 Lincoln Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or St. Olaf Church, W653 Roosevelt Road, Rubicon, WI 53078.
