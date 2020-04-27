CLYMAN — Firefighters from departments in Watertown and Clyman were among those who were called to a blaze in a 100-year-old barn Saturday at 11 p.m. in the N1700 block of Welsh Road.
The barn was located on a farm just to the east of state Highway 26, between Clyman and Juneau.
According to the Watertown Fire Department, the barn was fully engulfed when its firefighters arrived and the structure was declared a total loss. Firefighters were still at the scene Sunday afternoon.
The structure contained no animals or hay, according to investigators. It was used to store tools and other items.
No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.