FOX LAKE — Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Monday on nearly 10 miles of State Highway 68, between Edgelawn Drive in Fox Lake to State Highway 49 in Waupun, in Dodge County.
Work will also include curb ramp improvements at intersections within the city of Waupun, adding centerline rumble strips, and new pavement markings.
State Highway 68 will be closed to through traffic during construction and detoured using State Highway 33 and County Highway A, US 151, and State Highway 49. Access to all properties will be maintained during construction.
Motorists are advised to slow down and eliminate distractions when driving, especially in work zones.
The $3 million project is scheduled to be completed in mid-to-late June, weather-permitting.
Information on the State Highway 68 resurfacing project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/wis68/.
Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.