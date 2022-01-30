agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 30, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIXED NUTSHigh scores — Men: Brad Dantuma 694 (232, 227, 235), Chris Owens 662 (205, 233, 224), Nathan Smith 657 (224, 235), Mike Rollert 615 (251, 201). Women: Tracy Hartmann 476, Cathy Oestreich 466, Rebecca Hartmann 458, Christie Jeske 437Standings;Pts.Wicked Strikers;21Incredibowls;19Pocket Pounders;14Cops & Robbers;9Animal House;7Criminal Minds;7Spare Parts;2SATURDAY ZOO CREWHigh scores — Women: Steph Perficield 493, Kathy Schroeder 459, Tammy Weisser 432. Men: Troy Heald 549, Ryan Lessner 541, Scott Weisser 528Standings;Pts.Cow Tippers;14Nite Owls;12Alley Gators;10Funky Monkeys;10Ocelotta Strikes;10Gutter Gators;9Boa Con Strikers;7Bearly Bowling;2Blind Squirrels;2Bowled Eagles;2Bucky’s Badgers;2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monty and Frances Louise (Sincock) Budahl Jansen to enter WFSCA Hall of Fame Feb. 5 Erickson turns in her keys Watertown man charged in OWI death Purchase of loaders causes backlash at county board Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
