MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: Brad Dantuma 694 (232, 227, 235), Chris Owens 662 (205, 233, 224), Nathan Smith 657 (224, 235), Mike Rollert 615 (251, 201). Women: Tracy Hartmann 476, Cathy Oestreich 466, Rebecca Hartmann 458, Christie Jeske 437

Standings

;Pts.

Wicked Strikers;21

Incredibowls;19

Pocket Pounders;14

Cops & Robbers;9

Animal House;7

Criminal Minds;7

Spare Parts;2

SATURDAY ZOO CREW

High scores — Women: Steph Perficield 493, Kathy Schroeder 459, Tammy Weisser 432. Men: Troy Heald 549, Ryan Lessner 541, Scott Weisser 528

Standings

;Pts.

Cow Tippers;14

Nite Owls;12

Alley Gators;10

Funky Monkeys;10

Ocelotta Strikes;10

Gutter Gators;9

Boa Con Strikers;7

Bearly Bowling;2

Blind Squirrels;2

Bowled Eagles;2

Bucky’s Badgers;2

