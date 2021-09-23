The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
Every time I see the commercial asking “What’s in your wallet?” I think “You don’t want to know!” My wallet is a bit of a mess. Flipping through it, I see receipts from two years ago, expired gift cards, and even a cough drop that really belongs in the garbage. Reward cards for three of my favorite coffee shops, since you can never have too much free coffee. Yet amid the chaos is tucked the most important things- a picture of my son, my credit card, and my green plastic library card.
In the United States, private book clubs were all the rage in the 1700s as literacy increased and people looked for ways to spread information and share ideas. In cities across the new country, wealthy white men founded subscription libraries funded by membership fees. Yet when publicly funded libraries came into existence in the United States in the 19th century, it became necessary for users to register so they could borrow books. “Cards were essential at these libraries,” wrote Sara Polsky in The Atlantic. “In the pre-computer era, library cards were just one part of a complex system that kept track of book loans and returns,” including ledger books, book cards, and more. Around 1900, the modern “two-card” system was invented by John Cotton Dana, the director of the Newark Public Library. Each library user had a “borrower’s card” and each book had a card tucked inside it to be stamped upon check-out. This system was maintained until the advent of the current computer systems.
Libraries have changed a lot since then, but library cards are still essential. With a library card, one can get it all, from books, movies, and robot STEM kits to online classes, genealogy tools, and streaming TV shows.
Recently, I asked some library users what their library card means to them and I heard some great responses. Kristine wrote that her library card is “a great way to let my kids learn about a lot of different things.” Charlotte’s library card gives her “a view into world’s past, present, and future.” One library user said it’s “the only card in my wallet that I have memorized!” Many people called their library card a “passport to different worlds.” I thought this imagery was especially apt during a time of turmoil and uncertainty, when one often feels disconnected and cut off from the world and from others.
Nowadays one can hang a library card from a key ring or scan it digitally on the CAFÉ app, which means they will never lose a library card again in the messy depths of a wallet. A library card may be merely a piece of plastic, but with it, one has access to ideas and materials that connect them to new people and places, challenge their perspective, and bring them solace. One’s world- and their wallet- will never be the same.
Need a library card? Stop into a local library to get one. Have a card already? Pull it out of the wallet- it’s time to see what it can do.
