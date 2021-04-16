The City of Watertown has proclaimed the last Friday in April as Arbor Day.
A proclamation was signed Thursday by Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.
April 30 has been designated Arbor Day throughout the nation to encourage the planting of shade and forest trees to promote the harvesting of forest crops by approved conservation methods, and to protect the forests from the scourge of devastating fires, insects, and diseases that destroy the beauty and usefulness of woodlands as well as their wildlife.
Through the cooperation of all residents of the city, the beneficial effects of forest tree plantings, proper conservation practices in the harvesting timber and the protection of the forest from natural enemies can be advanced as people pass on an enduring heritage of vital natural resources to succeeding generations.
Watertown residents are urged to observe this day by panting a tree or by participating in any community Arbor Day ceremonies or activities.
