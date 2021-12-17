Marshall defeats Lake Mills Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE MILLS — Marshall won all four matches wrestled in a 42-24 victory over Lake Mills on Thursday.The L-Cats won four matches by forfeit. They compete next at the Mid-States Classic.MARSHALL 42, LAKE MILLS 24106 — Double Forfeit113 — Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit120 — Tucker Cobb (M) received forfeit126 — Tyler Petersen (M) pinned Charlie Ripp (LM) at 1:49132 — Drew Johnson (M) received forfeit138 — Kody Finke (M) received forfeit145 — Kasey Finke (M) over Juan Hildago Dumandz (LM) at 2:05152 — Eddy Eveland (LM) received forfeit160 — Nathan Hahn (LM) received forfeit170 — Cooper Murphy (LM) received forfeit182 — Turner Cobb (M) pinned Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) at 1:24*195 — Double Forfeit220 — Grant Chadwick (M) pinned Gibson Hale (LM) at 0:25285 — Double Forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bond for woman in city chase bumped up Man charged with three counts of child sex assault Joel D. Melcher James A. Kraemer Judith L. Peters Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
