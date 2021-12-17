LAKE MILLS — Marshall won all four matches wrestled in a 42-24 victory over Lake Mills on Thursday.

The L-Cats won four matches by forfeit. They compete next at the Mid-States Classic.

MARSHALL 42, LAKE MILLS 24

106 — Double Forfeit

113 — Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit

120 — Tucker Cobb (M) received forfeit

126 — Tyler Petersen (M) pinned Charlie Ripp (LM) at 1:49

132 — Drew Johnson (M) received forfeit

138 — Kody Finke (M) received forfeit

145 — Kasey Finke (M) over Juan Hildago Dumandz (LM) at 2:05

152 — Eddy Eveland (LM) received forfeit

160 — Nathan Hahn (LM) received forfeit

170 — Cooper Murphy (LM) received forfeit

182 — Turner Cobb (M) pinned Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) at 1:24

*195 — Double Forfeit

220 — Grant Chadwick (M) pinned Gibson Hale (LM) at 0:25

285 — Double Forfeit

