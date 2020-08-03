ROCK RIVER LEAGUE
Northern Division
Brownsville 6-1
Kewaskum 6-1
Hustisford 4-2
Hartford 3-2
Thiensville-Mequon 4-3
Oakfield 3-5
Cedarburg 3-6
Saukville 1-7
Southern Division
Neosho 6-1
Clyman 6-2
Milton 4-2
Watertown 5-3
Lebanon 4-3
Johnson Creek 4-4
Ashippun 3-6
Farmington 2-7
Helenville 0-7
Wednesday’s result
Cedarburg 3, Thiensville-Mequon 1
Friday’s results
Hustisford 4, Oakfield 3
Clyman 10, Johnson Creek 0
Neosho 5, Lebanon 3
Saturday’s results
Ashippun 8, Farmington 2
Milton 6, Watertown 5
Sunday’s results
Kewaskum 3, Brownsville 0
Hartford at Oakfield, ppd.
Rubicon at Hustisford, ppd.
Thiensville-Mequon 1, Saukville 0
Ashippun 13, Milton 8
Watertown 9, Johnson Creek 4
Clyman 6, Lebanon 3
Farmington 9, Helenville 0
Friday’s games
Kewaskum at Hustisford
Johnson Creek at Milton
Saturday’s games
Farmington at Helenville
Lebanon at Neosho
Sunday’s games
Hartford at Cedarburg
Hustisford at Brownsville
Oakfield at Saukville
Thiensville-Mequon at Rubicon
Clyman at Helenville
Johnson Creek at Ashippun
Milton at Farmington
Watertown at Neosho
