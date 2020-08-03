ROCK RIVER LEAGUE

Northern Division

Brownsville 6-1

Kewaskum 6-1

Hustisford 4-2

Hartford 3-2

Thiensville-Mequon 4-3

Oakfield 3-5

Cedarburg 3-6

Saukville 1-7

Southern Division

Neosho 6-1

Clyman 6-2

Milton 4-2

Watertown 5-3

Lebanon 4-3

Johnson Creek 4-4

Ashippun 3-6

Farmington 2-7

Helenville 0-7

Wednesday’s result

Cedarburg 3, Thiensville-Mequon 1

Friday’s results

Hustisford 4, Oakfield 3

Clyman 10, Johnson Creek 0

Neosho 5, Lebanon 3

Saturday’s results

Ashippun 8, Farmington 2

Milton 6, Watertown 5

Sunday’s results

Kewaskum 3, Brownsville 0

Hartford at Oakfield, ppd.

Rubicon at Hustisford, ppd.

Thiensville-Mequon 1, Saukville 0

Ashippun 13, Milton 8

Watertown 9, Johnson Creek 4

Clyman 6, Lebanon 3

Farmington 9, Helenville 0

Friday’s games

Kewaskum at Hustisford

Johnson Creek at Milton

Saturday’s games

Farmington at Helenville

Lebanon at Neosho

Sunday’s games

Hartford at Cedarburg

Hustisford at Brownsville

Oakfield at Saukville

Thiensville-Mequon at Rubicon

Clyman at Helenville

Johnson Creek at Ashippun

Milton at Farmington

Watertown at Neosho

