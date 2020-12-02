Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Dec. 7.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Dec. 7 — Sliced ham, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, peach slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, chocolate cloud torte, fruited gelatin and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 — Chicken tetrazzini, casserole, tossed salad, applesauce, red velvet cake and sliced bread.

Thursday, Dec. 10 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, tapioca pudding, fruit cocktail, and dinner roll.

Friday, Dec. 11 — Beef stew, corn, cantaloupe slice, chocolate chip cookie, and cheddar biscuit.

