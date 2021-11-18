High scores — Men: Brad Dantuma 740 (205, 248, 287), Andrew Jonas 717 *224, 268, 25), Jonathan Kaufmann 714 (244, 233, 237), Shawn Voelz 695 (242, 257), Doug Ketelhohn 673 (225, 267), Bill Bergmann 660 (245, 213, 202), Will Reed 645 (211, 235), Jake Bergmann 631 (225, 249), Damien Lopez 612 (226, 223), Doug Clemmons 607 (237), Larry Caya 606 (203, 220). Women: Kari Kaufmann 651 (222, 227, 202), Brett Lopez 606 (235), Ashley Kaufmann 558 (209), Kristen Hoffmann 528 (202), Jodie Bircher 517 (210), Wendy Kaufmann 503
Standings
;Pts.
Bob’s Bunch;51
Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;48
American Family Ins.;41
Fun Farm N Toys;41
Johnson & Hellekson;36
G Brock Auto Repair;36
Revolution Pro Shop;34
Kube Custom Carpentry;34
We Don’t Care;33
Local Waters;31
SENIOR FUN
High scores — Men: Ronnie Bartels 653 (210, 268), Dick Zoellick 614 (224), Jerry Haut 595 (204, 203), Carl Schultz 562 (204), Don Kreiziger 546, Wayne Kuerschner 539, Steve Menzia 513, Chuck Saeger 512. Women: Deb Archambeau 493, Lucy Saeger 483, Josie Kubly 480
Standings
;Pts.
Jeriatrics;56
Strikers;52
Sockums;48
Aces;44
Semi Old;42
Mixed Nuts;40
Goodtimers;40
Screwballs;28
3 MAN SLEEPER
High scores: Josh Bartz 710 (276), Michelle Wolff 688 (249), Ed Wolffs 643 (255), Jim Conant 618 (235), Ronnie Bartels 614 (255), Tim Courtney 613 (235), Pete Richter 608 (222), Bill Sharkey 604 (236)
Standings
;Pts.
Pine Cone;14
Rusty Nail;12
G&W Electric;12
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;10
Miller 64;9
Hersh’s Gang;7
JLS;4
Watertown Bowl;2
Jak’s;0
COMMUNITY
High scores: Jamie Genz 692 (298), Keith Hanke 681 (242), Dean Sellnow 679 (234), Brad Ziemer 676 (265), Larry Romprey 666 (226), Louis Strupp 657 (268), Robb Borchardt 645 (237), Tom Fairall 624 (213), Dale Stangler 609 (216)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.