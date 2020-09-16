The American Red Cross blood drive held Monday at Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown surpassed its first day goal by five pints.
The blood drive collected 96 pints, surpassing the goal of 91 pints.
There were 66 pints of whole blood and 30 pints of from 15 double donors.
Hitting the 15 gallon mark was Jerome Teske. Three people donated their seventh gallon. They included Ronnie Bartals, Herb Buss and Rhonda Ritschke.
Steve Holverson donated his sixth gallon and Todd Barta, Lawrence Carlson, Guy Duffy and Richard Heiden donated their first gallon.
Power red donors included Benjamin Crouse, Guy Duffy, Richard Heiden, Steve Holverson, Jerry Jahns, Mitchell Klavekoske, George Likert, Matthew Mueller, Andrew Penza, John Schommer, Russell Schumacher, James Wescott, Robert Wetzel, Jessica Wincapaw, and Stephen Zillmer.
Other donors were Mary Barr, Pamela Bast, Jill Beirl, Dawn Berth, Lorian Bocher, Conrad Bohlman, Delaine Casey, Donna Christian, Stacy Coppernoll, Joshua Coppernoll, Patricia Damaske, Josie Fox, Heidi Deglow, Rebecca Franson, Laurie Ganser, Joanne Duckworth, Vickie Genz, Tricia Haines, Evelyn Had Mary Held, Sara Herrera, Gloria Higgins, James Hoefler, Michael Hoppenrath, Marna Hoy, Alan Jeffers, Gayle Johnson, James Kaap, Brenda Killips, Patricia Kuerschner, David Ledgerwood, James Lichtenberg, Nicole Loppnow, John McConville, Ruth Mack Gabriella Madonna, Bethany Mahan, Karmen Mallow, Jacob Mertins, Renee Messerschmidt, Paul Neis, Sarah Nelson, Julie Page, Nancy Poellmann, Victoria Polly, Heidi Remich, Lisa Riedl, Kristi Rueth, Lloyd Schliewe, Carol Schloesser, Barbara Seamandel, Joanne Schmidt, Jennifer Thomas, Ivan Thompson, Ellen Tucker, Deborah Uttech, Irene Vogt, Kathleen Wagner, Jim Wilkes, Josephine Willborn, and Robie Wolter.
The blood drive continued Tuesday.
