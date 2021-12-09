agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 9, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KEGLER KINGSHigh scores — Men: Fred Pugh 728 (245, 238, 245), Travis Beerbohm 712 (248, 267), Shawn Voelz 707 (259, 233, 215), Larry Caya 703 (222, 203, 278), Andrew Jonas 681 (234, 218, 229), Brad Dantuma 678 (238, 233, 207), Jonathan Kaufmann 667 (219, 204, 244), Keith Pogantsch 648 (219, 243), Doug Ketelhohn 644 (225, 205, 214), Damien Lopez 642 (215, 229), Will Reed 609 (258), Doug Clemmons 603 (201, 213), Scott Kaufmann 600 (216, 221). Women: Brett Lopez 694 (230, 222, 242), Ashley Kaufmann 569 (234), Kristen Hoffman 511Standings;Pts.Bob’ Bunch;65Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;59American Family Ins.;56Fun Farm N Toys;55Johnson & Hellekson;46Kube Custom Carpentry;45Revolution Pro Shop;44We Don’t Care;43G Brock Auto;40Local Waters;37LADIES FRIENDLYHigh scores.663 (233, 247), Sherena Mallow 628 (238, 203), Karin Reszynski 625 (226, 216), Barb Bauer 575 (211), Ali Mayer 572 (223), Steph Percifield 568 (201, 204), Chris Moldenhauer 543, Kristin Hirsch 540, Sara Schaefer 510, Melissa Kruesel 508, Lynsey Wolfgram 505, Steph Reszynski 503Standings;Pts.The Ball Handlers;75Silver Eagle’61Who Gives a Split;59Travel Leaders;54Stacey’s 1;54Stacey’s 2;54RJ Exteriors;52Split Happens;49Kozi Homes;49Schaefer’s;48KT Gals;46Watertown Bowl;44Alley Gals;44Kraemer’s;373 MAN SLEEPERHigh scores: Mike Peters 757 (277), Andy Conant 731 (279), Roger Brunk 687 (279), Brad Ziemer 670 (258), Josh Bartz 641 (248), John Foltz 635 (237), Amanda Blanke 630 (236), Brandon Radloff 627 (233), Bennie Benninger 620 (221)Standings;Pts.Kathy’s Buffalo;24G&W Electric;23Rusty Nail;21Pine Cone;20Hersh’s Gang;20Miller 64;16JLS;16JAK’S;14Watertown Bowl;14COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 741 (279), Tom Fairall 734 (257), Dean Sellnow 698 (257), Dan Bohn 695 (247), Robb Borchardt 684 (267), Dale Stangler 684 (245), Bob Hall 661 (246), Brad Brusveen 641 (244), Jamie Genz 631 (248), Louis Strupp 607 (214), Keith Hanke 607 (204)Standings;Pts.Silver Eagle;34Ann’s Farmington Inn;30KG Builders;29Stull Agronomy;28Watertown Bowl;255Schaefer’s Soft Water;22MOONLITERSHigh scores: RoxAnne With 535, Amanda Kelly 504 (202), Katie Weiss 500 (213), Tiana Bostwick 492, Lisa Cutsforth 488Standings;Pts.Fathead’s Country Campers;55Kube Custom Carpentry;52Sommers;44Watertown Bowl;39Nielsen Amusements;38DAM Doctors;29Berres Brothers;16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man charged with OWI injury Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge James A. Kraemer Police search Church Street home for suspect Fort woman enters not guilty plea in dog's death Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.