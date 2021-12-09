KEGLER KINGS

High scores — Men: Fred Pugh 728 (245, 238, 245), Travis Beerbohm 712 (248, 267), Shawn Voelz 707 (259, 233, 215), Larry Caya 703 (222, 203, 278), Andrew Jonas 681 (234, 218, 229), Brad Dantuma 678 (238, 233, 207), Jonathan Kaufmann 667 (219, 204, 244), Keith Pogantsch 648 (219, 243), Doug Ketelhohn 644 (225, 205, 214), Damien Lopez 642 (215, 229), Will Reed 609 (258), Doug Clemmons 603 (201, 213), Scott Kaufmann 600 (216, 221). Women: Brett Lopez 694 (230, 222, 242), Ashley Kaufmann 569 (234), Kristen Hoffman 511

Standings

;Pts.

Bob’ Bunch;65

Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;59

American Family Ins.;56

Fun Farm N Toys;55

Johnson & Hellekson;46

Kube Custom Carpentry;45

Revolution Pro Shop;44

We Don’t Care;43

G Brock Auto;40

Local Waters;37

LADIES FRIENDLY

High scores.663 (233, 247), Sherena Mallow 628 (238, 203), Karin Reszynski 625 (226, 216), Barb Bauer 575 (211), Ali Mayer 572 (223), Steph Percifield 568 (201, 204), Chris Moldenhauer 543, Kristin Hirsch 540, Sara Schaefer 510, Melissa Kruesel 508, Lynsey Wolfgram 505, Steph Reszynski 503

Standings

;Pts.

The Ball Handlers;75

Silver Eagle’61

Who Gives a Split;59

Travel Leaders;54

Stacey’s 1;54

Stacey’s 2;54

RJ Exteriors;52

Split Happens;49

Kozi Homes;49

Schaefer’s;48

KT Gals;46

Watertown Bowl;44

Alley Gals;44

Kraemer’s;37

3 MAN SLEEPER

High scores: Mike Peters 757 (277), Andy Conant 731 (279), Roger Brunk 687 (279), Brad Ziemer 670 (258), Josh Bartz 641 (248), John Foltz 635 (237), Amanda Blanke 630 (236), Brandon Radloff 627 (233), Bennie Benninger 620 (221)

Standings

;Pts.

Kathy’s Buffalo;24

G&W Electric;23

Rusty Nail;21

Pine Cone;20

Hersh’s Gang;20

Miller 64;16

JLS;16

JAK’S;14

Watertown Bowl;14

COMMUNITY

High scores: Brad Ziemer 741 (279), Tom Fairall 734 (257), Dean Sellnow 698 (257), Dan Bohn 695 (247), Robb Borchardt 684 (267), Dale Stangler 684 (245), Bob Hall 661 (246), Brad Brusveen 641 (244), Jamie Genz 631 (248), Louis Strupp 607 (214), Keith Hanke 607 (204)

Standings

;Pts.

Silver Eagle;34

Ann’s Farmington Inn;30

KG Builders;29

Stull Agronomy;28

Watertown Bowl;255

Schaefer’s Soft Water;22

MOONLITERS

High scores: RoxAnne With 535, Amanda Kelly 504 (202), Katie Weiss 500 (213), Tiana Bostwick 492, Lisa Cutsforth 488

Standings

;Pts.

Fathead’s Country Campers;55

Kube Custom Carpentry;52

Sommers;44

Watertown Bowl;39

Nielsen Amusements;38

DAM Doctors;29

Berres Brothers;16

