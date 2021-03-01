BEAVER DAM — State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, will host budget listening sessions throughout the 39th Assembly District during the month of March.

These sessions provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on the 2021-23 biennial budget that the Legislature will vote on later this year. The listening session schedule is as follows:

Friday, March 5 — 10 to 10:30, Lowell, Lowell Town Hall.

Monday, March 8 — Noon to 12:30 p.m., Brownsville, Brownsville Community Center; 2 to 2:30 p.m., Mayville, Mayville City Hall.

Friday, March 12 — 10:30 to 11 a.m., Clyman, Clyman Village Hall.

Monday, March 22 — Noon to 12:30 p.m., Hartford, Hartford City Hall.

Friday, March 26 — 10 to 10:30 a.m., Iron Ridge, Iron Ridge Village Hall; 1 to 1:30 p.m., Hustisford, Hustisford Village Hall; 2 to 2:30 p.m., Ashippun, Ashippun Town Hall.

Monday, March 29 — 1 to 2 p.m., Beaver Dam, location to be determined.

Residents who plan on attending are encouraged to practice Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

