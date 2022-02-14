MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: Nathan Smith 663 (235, 221, 218), John Zins 654 (204, 223, 227), Steve Woolley 599 (201, 204), Jim Stevens 595 (239). Women: Rebecca Hartmann 547 (206), Christie Jeske 499, Jodie Bircher 499, Tracy Hartmann 464

Standings

;Pts.

Wicked Strikers;28

Incredibowls;26

Pocket Pounders;16

Criminal Minds;12

Cops & Robbers;11

Spare Parts;7

Animal House;7

