TODAY'S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Waterloo at Pardeeville, 7:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at Lake Country Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.

Dodgeland at Oakfield, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Columbus at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Belleville at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 6 p.m.

Hustisford at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Jefferson at Turner, 5:30 p.m.

Luther Prep at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Poynette at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Janesville Parker at Watertown, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming

Jefferson/Cambridge at Lake Geneva Badger triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Watertown at Baraboo, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Dodgeland at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Parkview at Hustisford, 7 p.m.

Load comments