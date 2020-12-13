TODAY'S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Waterloo at Pardeeville, 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at Lake Country Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Dodgeland at Oakfield, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Columbus at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Belleville at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 6 p.m.
Hustisford at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Jefferson at Turner, 5:30 p.m.
Luther Prep at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Poynette at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Janesville Parker at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming
Jefferson/Cambridge at Lake Geneva Badger triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Watertown at Baraboo, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Dodgeland at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Parkview at Hustisford, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.