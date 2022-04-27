Lakeside Lutheran senior Jameson Schmidt hands the baton to freshman Ben Krauklis during the boys 800 meter relay at a Capitol quadrangular hosted by LLHS on Tuesday. The Warriors quartet, which also included sophomore Alex Reinke and senior Kyle Main, won in 1 minute, 34.89 seconds.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Alex Reinke hands the baton to senior Kyle Main during the boys 800 meter relay at Tuesday’s Capitol quadrangular hosted by LLHS. The Warriors quartet, which also included senior Jameson Schmidt and freshman Ben Krauklis, won in 1 minute, 34.89 seconds.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Mark Garcia competes in the boys 3,200 meter relay during a Capitol North quadrangular at LLHS on Tuesday. Garcia along with junior teammates Tyler Gresens and Arnold Rupnow and sophomore Cameron Weiland won the event in 8 minutes, 55.56 seconds.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Cameron Weiland competes in the boys 3,200 meter relay during a Capitol quadrangular at LLHS on Tuesday. Weiland along with junior teammates Tyler Gresens and Arnold Rupnow and sophomore Mark Garcia won the event in 8 minutes, 55.56 seconds.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Jameson Schmidt hands the baton to freshman Ben Krauklis during the boys 800 meter relay at a Capitol quadrangular hosted by LLHS on Tuesday. The Warriors quartet, which also included sophomore Alex Reinke and senior Kyle Main, won in 1 minute, 34.89 seconds.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Alex Reinke hands the baton to senior Kyle Main during the boys 800 meter relay at Tuesday’s Capitol quadrangular hosted by LLHS. The Warriors quartet, which also included senior Jameson Schmidt and freshman Ben Krauklis, won in 1 minute, 34.89 seconds.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Mark Garcia competes in the boys 3,200 meter relay during a Capitol North quadrangular at LLHS on Tuesday. Garcia along with junior teammates Tyler Gresens and Arnold Rupnow and sophomore Cameron Weiland won the event in 8 minutes, 55.56 seconds.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Cameron Weiland competes in the boys 3,200 meter relay during a Capitol quadrangular at LLHS on Tuesday. Weiland along with junior teammates Tyler Gresens and Arnold Rupnow and sophomore Mark Garcia won the event in 8 minutes, 55.56 seconds.
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside’s boys finished second and Luther Prep’s boys were third at the Capitol North quadrangular at LLHS on Tuesday.
The Warrior boys scored 94 points.
Senior Kyle Main won the 100 meter dash in 11.25 seconds, the 200 in 23.15 and the long jump at 19 feet, 3 1/2 inches. Sophomore Daniel Ertman won the 400 in 54.97. Sophomore Mark Garcia won the 800 in 2:09.85.
The 400 relay team of Spencer Sturgill, sophomore Tyler Tauschek and freshmen Isaiah Sampson and Josef Rupnow won in 45.77. The 800 relay team of senior Jameson Schmidt, freshman Ben Krauklis, sophomore Alex Reinke and Main won in 1:34.89. The 3,200 relay team of junior Tyler Gresens, Garcia, junior Arnold Rupnow and sophomore Cameron Weiland won in 8:55.86.
Junior David Taylor-Ebert won the shot put (45-1 1/2) and junior Ben Buxa won the discus (135-3). Senior Jack Milbrath won the pole vault (9-6).
Luther Prep’s boys scored 52 points.
Senior Jeremiah Stanton won the 110 high hurdles in 17.13. The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Arthur Robinson, junior Jude Lawrenz, sophomore Connor Lamb and junior Lucas Holtz won in 3:36.44.
Lakeside’s girls also placed second with 83.66 points.
Senior Mya Hemling won the 200 (27.21).
Luther Prep’s girls scored 58.33 points and finished third.
Freshman C Pim won the 400 in 1:07.0. Freshman Calliope Horn won the 800 in 2:36.29. Sophomore Jemma Habben won the 1,600 in 5:52.10. Senior Annemarie Backus won the 300 hurdles (54.51).
The 400 relay team of seniors Kira Lange, Anna Riebe and Ella Brandt and sophomore Kiersten Dellar won in 54.93. The 1,600 relay team of senior Grace Schmidt, Horn, Dellar and senior Taylor Zellmer won in 4:33.04. The 3,200 relay team of freshman Mary Backus, senior Aubrey Bode and sophomores Sarah Felsing and Habben won in 10:40.58.
Schmidt won the shot put (30-6 1/4). Sophomore Ruth Frick won the discus (84-7).
Team scores — boys: Sugar River 135, Lakeside Lutheran 94, Luther Prep 52, Cambridge 26.
Team scores — girls: Sugar River 112, Luther Prep 83.66, Lakeside Lutheran 58.33, Cambridge 33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.