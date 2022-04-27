LAKE MILLS — Lakeside’s boys finished second and Luther Prep’s boys were third at the Capitol North quadrangular at LLHS on Tuesday.

The Warrior boys scored 94 points.

Senior Kyle Main won the 100 meter dash in 11.25 seconds, the 200 in 23.15 and the long jump at 19 feet, 3 1/2 inches. Sophomore Daniel Ertman won the 400 in 54.97. Sophomore Mark Garcia won the 800 in 2:09.85.

The 400 relay team of Spencer Sturgill, sophomore Tyler Tauschek and freshmen Isaiah Sampson and Josef Rupnow won in 45.77. The 800 relay team of senior Jameson Schmidt, freshman Ben Krauklis, sophomore Alex Reinke and Main won in 1:34.89. The 3,200 relay team of junior Tyler Gresens, Garcia, junior Arnold Rupnow and sophomore Cameron Weiland won in 8:55.86.

Junior David Taylor-Ebert won the shot put (45-1 1/2) and junior Ben Buxa won the discus (135-3). Senior Jack Milbrath won the pole vault (9-6).

Luther Prep’s boys scored 52 points.

Senior Jeremiah Stanton won the 110 high hurdles in 17.13. The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Arthur Robinson, junior Jude Lawrenz, sophomore Connor Lamb and junior Lucas Holtz won in 3:36.44.

Lakeside’s girls also placed second with 83.66 points.

Senior Mya Hemling won the 200 (27.21).

Luther Prep’s girls scored 58.33 points and finished third.

Freshman C Pim won the 400 in 1:07.0. Freshman Calliope Horn won the 800 in 2:36.29. Sophomore Jemma Habben won the 1,600 in 5:52.10. Senior Annemarie Backus won the 300 hurdles (54.51).

The 400 relay team of seniors Kira Lange, Anna Riebe and Ella Brandt and sophomore Kiersten Dellar won in 54.93. The 1,600 relay team of senior Grace Schmidt, Horn, Dellar and senior Taylor Zellmer won in 4:33.04. The 3,200 relay team of freshman Mary Backus, senior Aubrey Bode and sophomores Sarah Felsing and Habben won in 10:40.58.

Schmidt won the shot put (30-6 1/4). Sophomore Ruth Frick won the discus (84-7).

Team scores — boys: Sugar River 135, Lakeside Lutheran 94, Luther Prep 52, Cambridge 26.

Team scores — girls: Sugar River 112, Luther Prep 83.66, Lakeside Lutheran 58.33, Cambridge 33.

Recommended for you

Load comments