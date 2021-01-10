Reports of candidates filing nomination papers for the April 6 election are still coming in.
Many of them were reported last week.
Town of Farmington
Town of Farmington Clerk Tami Latsch said all of the town’s elected official will appear on the ballot in April. Official are elected on odd years, with each serving two-year terms. The April ballot this year will include incumbents Town Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Emrath, and supervisors Scott Sukow and Dale Weis. Latsch, too, will appear on the ballot, running as an incumbent for the position of clerk. Treasurer Bernice Sukow has announced her plans to retire this year. Newcomer Denise Nelson will be running to fill Bernice Sukow’s seat. There will be no races for town seats, Latsch said. Annual salaries paid to elected officials are as follows: chairman, $8,000; supervisors, $4,000; treasurer, $6,500, and clerk, $15,600.
Town of Sullivan
Town of Sullivan Clerk Dawn Lynn said all members of the Town Board of Supervisors, including Town Board Chairman Scott Buth, and supervisors Gary Jackson and Barry Boos, will appear on the April ballot. Buth and Jackson are each seeking a second term. Boos has served as a supervisor for nearly 20 years, Lynn said.
Three will be running for the two at-large supervisor seats, including the two incumbents and a challenger, Paul Geoglein, who also is the town fire chief. The top two vote-getters will be seated in April.
Elected officials serve two-year terms and are elected on odd years. Town of Sullivan pays an annual salary of $5,500 to its chairman and supervisors receive $2,750. Officials are paid $25 for each meeting attended.
