Servicemen

High scores: Cory Peirick 719, Kadan Jablonski 7-5, Brad Ziemer 681, Keith Hanke 632, Brian Ansel 623, Tim Schleicher 603, Jake Sell 602

Standings

;Pts.

Midwest Funding;7

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;7

Ultimate Landscaping;5

A Gal & Her Beaches;5

Ann’s Farmington Inn;2

JK Construction;2

All Strikes Matter;0

