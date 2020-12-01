766
High scores: Scott Naylor (300) 779, Jason Peirick 721, Josh Wagner (300) 712, Bill Adamson 712, Bryant Preinfalk 700, Jay Schwartz 691, Craig Frank 681, Brian Loppnow 679, Adam Trexler 678, Andy Fenske 665, Kadan Jablonski 659, Denny Loppnow 649, Pete Froemming 637, Mitch Komorowski 633, Mark Herold 623.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Division 1
Subway;50
ZBM;46
Rednex Pro Shop;44
Watertown Bowl North;41
Erin's Bar;31
Driftwood Taxidermy;30
Division 2
Mel's Garage;78
Froemming Realty;54
Team Nicole;54
United Country Real Estate;48
Kathy's Buffalo;45
Komo Pattern;25
CITY
High scores: Marsh Moser (299) 778, Tom Christian (263) 766, Andy Conant (266) 736, Chris Kaufmann (278) 729, Scott Roth (279) 715, Josh Kaufmann (277) 715, Ed Laatsch (257) 708, Pete Richter (269) 698, Adam Kircher (290) 697, Mark Oiler (256) 695, Brad Ziemer (233) 683, Keven Roethle (243) 671, Craig Godfroy (241) 671, Todd Sellnow (258) 668, Tristen Kaufmann (254) 665, Vic Juneau (235) 603, Tony Scheit (260) 656, John Uttech (267) 648, Doug Mallow (247) 645, Neil Lischka (235) 635, Russ Benser (243) 630, Chris Hartig (246) 624, Cody Kruesel (236) 622, Ben Schrier 620, Brad Ebert (221) 613, Kevin Hesse 610, Mark Mallow (225) 608, Todd Oestricher 606, Adam Zastrow 603, Marc Oldenhoff 603, Rick Nass 601.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
A Division
Watertown Bowl North;33.5
Nielsen Amusements;31
Linskins Custom;31
United Electric;30.5
Gasthaus;27
Watertown Siding;25
B Division
3 Fingers;38.5
Fireball;31.5
Bud;23
TBE Equipment;18.5
Watertown Bowl 18;16
Kathy's Buffalo;12.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.