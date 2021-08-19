Preparing for a big party can be exciting and exhilarating. But when that party turns into more than 100,000 guests, that is one huge gathering. One Watertown woman was part of the recent party planning for a world-championship basketball team.
Luther Prep graduate Malorie Kiecker was very busy during the last part of the basketball season as the Milwaukee Bucks made their way from division champions, through semi finals to eventually winning the National Basketball Associations world championship trophy. Along with cheering them on, she was working to make sure everything ran smoothly.
Kiecker, the daughter of Pete and Laura Kiecker of Watertown, is an event manager overseeing the Bucks account, which includes games but also any other event tied to the basketball side of the business such as sales events, events with corporate partners, and marketing events like Fan Fest.
"I always explain my job to friends as the venue being like my house and I am preparing it for a party," Kiecker said. "I'm walking the building to make sure it is set-up correctly and ready from a housekeeping standpoint for fans. I am connecting with various departments (security/guest experience/food and beverage) to confirm proper staffing. I am working with basketball operations to set-up shoot arounds. I'm working with broadcast on their talent and camera placement."
The department's role is to serve as the main point of contact for event execution. "A lot of my day is spent being present and trying to catch potential issues before they occur."
Kiecker grew up around sports with herself and siblings involved in a variety of athletics. Her father is a professor of religion and history at Luther Prep, and also a coach. "We were constantly on the move to a practice or game. I always enjoy the fact that sports hold an unique power to bring people together in support of a common purpose."
During her college days, Kiecker was discovering the best way to translate her passion into a career, so she took multiple classes that could translate to the sports industry. "At various times I was interested in broadcast, community relations, athletic training, and marketing. It was during my internship experience that I shifted my focus to the event side of the business."
Kiecker graduated from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo. with a bachelor of arts in communication and then went to St. John's University in Queens, New York, where she received a master of professional studies degree in sports management. She played basketball through college.
"When pursuing my first job I was simply focused on breaking into the sports industry and didn't limit my options to basketball," Kiecker said.
Kiecker spent a season in Minnesota as an intern with the Timberwolves and Lynx organization in the sales and service department. She also interned with Boomer Esiason Foundation during her time in New York.
She joined the Bucks organization in September of 2015 as the group sales coordinator.
"After spending three seasons in the group sales coordinator role, I moved over to the arena side," Kiecker said. With the opening of Fiserv Forum, she became an event coordinator. She is now in her present role as event manager.
The department oversees all events at the arena and surrounding "Deer District." "So while my primary focus is the Bucks account, I also am assigned to concerts, family shows, Marquette (University) games, and plaza events."
Her department includes a vice president of event operations, two event manager, and two event coordinators. "A key aspect of our job is to gather all event information and appropriately disseminate it so the venue/organization is prepared to run as successful of an event as possible. Because of this, we interact with almost every side of the business, which is an aspect I enjoy as I have been able to build strong relationships with co-workers throughout the years and also learn pieces of almost every side of the business."
Because of COVID-19, this was not a typical year. Kiecker compared her job this year to that of chapters in a book.
"We started having to pivot from 'the bubble' with booklets full of COVID policies and procedures to make sure all venues/teams were operating in the safest manner possible. Games were played without fans and crowd noise was generated by recording, which was a very eerie experience."
In February, a limited number of fans were allowed back into the building. "We had to go through a complete overhaul from an event execution standpoint as we considered proper fan spacing, limiting touch points, signage, and re-evaluate how to run a game for roughly 2,000 fans instead of 16,000 plus."
Nearly a year had passed since the forum hosted a full house, that being the Lumineers concert on March 11, 2020. On Feb. 16, fans were welcomed back into the building. "It was a huge accomplishment and a welcomed sight," Kiecker said.
"We completed the remainder of the regular season at roughly 25% capacity," Kiecker said. "Playoffs started right as the city of Milwaukee was loosening their COVID restrictions. We jumped to 50% capacity for the first round versus Miami, and then opened up fully for the final three rounds as well as creating a festival-like atmosphere outside in the Deer District.
"There were lots of long hours put in throughout the organization for us to successfully execute this playoff run," Kiecker said. "Playoffs are an interesting time as you have an idea of your schedule, but due to broadcast, you often don't receive a confirmed schedule until other series play out. Because of this, it is quick moving to prepare once dates are confirmed."
During the finals with the focus solely in Milwaukee and Phoenix, NBA and ESPN representatives worked out of the building to prepare for broadcasts which grew significantly with many new camera angles added. Media outlets were on site from throughout the world, Kiecker said. "The NBA added a variety of finals signage throughout the building and ran rehearsals for various aspects of the game, including trophy presentation."
"Any time you're involved in competition, you always want to end your season on a winning note with a celebration parade around the city. I realize how difficult of a road it is to a championship ring and am very grateful to have been a part of a NBA Championship run so early in my career."
One of the perks of the job is being able to witness live events, Kiecker said. "I love seeing the energy that can be created during basketball games and concerts and enjoy that every event is different."
Now that the basketball season is complete, Kiecker still has work to do. Fiserv Forum has events scheduled all year round. "During the Bucks off season, I find myself overseeing concerts, plaza events and other non-Bucks game events."
