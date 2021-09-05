Preston Kern

Lake Mills senior Preston Kern defends a shot during Friday's Lake Geneva Badger Invitational, which the L-Cats won with a 2-0-1 record. Lake Mills is now 8-0-1 this season.

LAKE GENEVA – The Lake Mills boys soccer team went 2-0-1 to win Friday’s eight-team Lake Geneva Badger Invitational.

The L-Cats (8-0-1) opened play for a scoreless draw against Big Foot/Williams Bay. Lake Mills sophomore Curtis Galstad made seven saves. The Chiefs held a 12-5 edge in shots on goal.

Senior Lucas Hart hit the game-winning goal, assisted by seniors Jailen Ortega and Isaac Lambert, in the 28th minute of a 1-0 victory over Waterford. Galstad and freshman Cale Bower combined to make 11 saves for the L-Cats, who were outshot 12-8.

Junior John Bade hit the game-winning goal off a Hart assist in the 42nd minute of a 1-0 victory over Janesville Craig. Bower and Galstad combined for 12 saves as the Cougars held a 13-11 edge in shots on goal.

“Boys played extremely well defensively,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. “Three shutouts in three games are what we want.

“I have a tough decision to make every game with my keepers. I have two legit varsity keepers. Couple well-deserved days off before we set our sights on Lodi.”

The L-Cats play at Lodi on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

LAKE MILLS 0, BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 0

Lake Mills 0 0 -- 0

Big Foot 0 0 -- 0

Saves: LM (Galstad) 7, BF (Guzman) 6.

Shots on goal: LM 5, BF 12.

LAKE MILLS 1, WATERFORD 0

Waterford 0 0 -- 0

Lake Mills 0 1 -- 1

Second half: LM – Hart (J. Ortega, Lambert), 27:04.

Saves: WA (Rondelznofer) 5; LM (Bower, Galstad) 11.

Shots on goal: WA 12; LM 8.

LAKE MILLS 1, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0

Lake Mills 0 1 -- 1

Janesville Craig 0 0 -- 0

Second half: LM – Bade (Hart), 41:31.

Saves: JC (Richardson, Kelly) 4; LM (Bower, Galstad) 12.

Shots on goal: LM 11, JC 13.

