JEFFERSON — It’s been a topic of heated discussion in local neighborhoods and on social media — should the School District of Jefferson bring students back to face-to-face instruction five days a week, or keep the current system of “virtual Fridays?”
Many parents with students taking in-person classes have been eager to return to a normal school schedule on Fridays so they can return to their jobs or cut child care costs.
Yet many of those who have chosen all-virtual instruction for their children during this pandemic year worry that having the rest of the students return to in-person class on Friday will disadvantage their children, including their ability to meet with teachers virtually and pick up supplies.
District administration came down on the side of continuing virtual Fridays for the balance of the school year — as allowed under emergency provisions in the state for this year alone — and the school board voted to go with that recommendation.
Superintendent Mark Rollefson provided board members with a seven-page explanation of the administration’s stance, taking into account all that goes on “behind the scenes” on virtual Fridays.
The upshot is that while teachers are expected to instruct simultaneously on two different platforms, teaching a group of students in-person while also fully involving another group of students who are tuning in to the same class virtually, it takes a great deal more prep time to address everyone’s needs.
Rollefson noted that starting off the school year, around 17% of Jefferson students chose all-virtual instruction, which slanted higher at the high school level and lower at the elementary level.
As of February, the number of high school students doing all-virtual instruction has actually increased, to 24% of the student body, while the middle school remained around the same at 17% and the elementary numbers dropped to 8%.
The district originally established the “teacher work day Fridays” to assure educators could reach out to virtual students who were not engaged or struggling, to learn and implement new technology needed to engage all students on, and to essentially prepare double sets of lessons for all classes.
On top of including the students who have chosen all-virtual instruction, teachers must also prepare to switch to all-virtual instruction for their whole classroom on a day’s notice, if they themselves have to quarantine or if the whole school switches to virtual after an outbreak.
While COVID-19 numbers have dropped significantly in the area and people have begun getting the vaccine, the fact is that a significant portion of students are still tuning in virtually, and as such classroom planning and technology needs are still high.
For example, the high school science department uses virtual Fridays to videotape live labs and prepare virtual lab simulations. And pretty much everyone has had to master some new technology — a work in progress — to accommodate all students during this challenging year.
“As long as we still have students learning virtually this current school year, I strongly recommend that four days a week (plus asynchronous learning on virtual Fridays) is the practice to continue with,” Rollefson said.
He noted that the state is allowing districts a virtual option only for the 2020-21 school year, and that all instruction is expected to be face-to-face, five-days-a-week in the fall of 2021.
One parent addressed the school board on this issue during the public comment period earlier in the meeting, saying that she knew families on both sides of the issues.
Lisa Fox of Helenville said that a lot of parents were expecting the schools to reopen for regular instruction on Fridays and would have to rework their schedules if the virtual Fridays continued.
“I know some families have spent their entire stimulus on child care,” Fox said.
Still, she said, she understood parents who felt their virtual students might be left behind without this asynchronous day which allowed them to connect more closely with the schools and address their individual situations.
Ultimately, the board decided to go with the administrative recommendation to amend the district calendar through the end of this school year to accommodate more virtual Fridays.
These will include April 16, 23 and 30, May 7, 14 and 21. May 28 is already slated as a professional development day.
The calendar update also included a couple of date switches, changing April 5 to a student contact day and April 9 to a teacher work day; and changing June 1 to a student contact day and June 4 to a teacher work day.
Also worked into the June 4 date will be graduation practice, with an outdoor graduation set that evening on the football field.
In case of inclement weather, a rain date of Sunday, June 6, (the originally scheduled graduation date) has been set for the outdoor ceremony.
