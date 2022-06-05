At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Madison, Ill.

Lap length: 1.25 miles

1. Joey Logano. 2. Kyle Busch. 3. Kurt Busch. 4. Ryan Blaney. 5. Aric Almirola. 6. Martin Truex Jr. 7. Erik Jones. 8. Ross Chastain. 9. Christopher Bell. 10. AJ Allmendinger. 11. Austin Cindric. 12. Kyle Larson. 13. Alex Bowman. 14. Justin Haley. 15. Austin Dillon. 16. Tyler Reddick. 17. Zane Smith. 18. Michael McDowell. 19. William Byron. 20. Brad Keselowski. 21. Chase Elliott. 22. Todd Gilliland. 23. Daniel Suárez. 24. Chase Briscoe. 25. Harrison Burton. 26. Bubba Wallace. 27. Ty Dillon. 28. Josh Bilicki. 29. Cole Custer. 30. BJ McLeod. 31. Parker Kligerman. 32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 33. Kevin Harvick. 34. Denny Hamlin. 35. Cody Ware. 36. Corey Lajoie.

