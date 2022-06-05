NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jun 5, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At World Wide Technology Raceway at GatewayMadison, Ill.Lap length: 1.25 miles1. Joey Logano. 2. Kyle Busch. 3. Kurt Busch. 4. Ryan Blaney. 5. Aric Almirola. 6. Martin Truex Jr. 7. Erik Jones. 8. Ross Chastain. 9. Christopher Bell. 10. AJ Allmendinger. 11. Austin Cindric. 12. Kyle Larson. 13. Alex Bowman. 14. Justin Haley. 15. Austin Dillon. 16. Tyler Reddick. 17. Zane Smith. 18. Michael McDowell. 19. William Byron. 20. Brad Keselowski. 21. Chase Elliott. 22. Todd Gilliland. 23. Daniel Suárez. 24. Chase Briscoe. 25. Harrison Burton. 26. Bubba Wallace. 27. Ty Dillon. 28. Josh Bilicki. 29. Cole Custer. 30. BJ McLeod. 31. Parker Kligerman. 32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 33. Kevin Harvick. 34. Denny Hamlin. 35. Cody Ware. 36. Corey Lajoie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Denise J. Gray Memorial Day activities planned in the area Hayes departs as Johnson Creek AD to become Watertown boys basketball coach WUSD finds three finalists to lead Solar site west of Jefferson seeing construction Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-3
