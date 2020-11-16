WHITEWATER — Several area students are members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s production of “Le Misanthrope.” The production will be available digitally to view Nov. 24-29.
Alden Swanson of Oconomowoc, who is studying theatre, is a member of the creative team, serving in the role of stage manager.Kory Friend of Milton, who is studying theatre, is a member of the cast, serving in the role of Alceste. Samuel Hess of Fort Atkinson, who is studying theatre, is a member of the creative team, serving in the role of lighting designer.
“Le Misanthrope” follows Alceste, the misanthrope of the title, as he vies for the attention of Celimene, a flirtatious woman overly concerned with appearances. Alceste cannot abide the niceties and half-truths required of polite society and vows to speak only truth.
Despite its comedic elements, Director Bruce Cohen highlights this adaptation’s softer side. “’Misanthrope’ belongs to the portion of Moliere’s work that treats character and scenario with more sophistication. It is considered a comedy, but it is also quite an intimate and melancholy play. “This emotional complexity lends itself well to the modified approach. I have focused in on those elements that the camera is so good at capturing: the wealth of psychological and emotional tumult that vibrates through the core of this play,” Cohen said.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling 262-472-2222 or online at tickets.uww.edu. Single tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets for two or more individuals are $26. All ticketholders will receive an email with a link to the production on Nov. 23.
For additional information about the UW-Whitewater Theatre/Dance Department visit at uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance.
