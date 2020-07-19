LEBANON — Tyler Doyle drove in six runs and Cameron Streich struck out 10 over five innings as the Lebanon Whitetails improved to 4-0 with a 22-1 win over the Farmington Flames in a Rock River League Southern Division baseball game on Sunday at Legends Field.
Lebanon collected 10 hits, drew 18 walks and benefitted from five Farmington errors in the victory. Doyle hit a three-run double in the third inning and added a two-run homer to left center in the sixth.
Neil Braker, Cam Schuett and Scott Savage each drove in three runs for Lebanon while Noah Zubke drove in two.
The Whitetails were originally scheduled to play at Milton on Saturday, but the game was postponed after two Milton players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
Lebanon, which is in sole possession of first place in the division after Neosho lost 1-0 to Clyman, hosts Watertown on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LEBANON 22, FARMINGTON 1
Farmington 000 000 1 — 1 4 5
Lebanon 253 273 X — 22 10 1
WP: Streich
LP: Hodel
Farmington (ab-r-h-rbi) — Pillard 3-0-1-0, Kutcher 2-0-0-0, Schneider 3-0-1-0, Schultz 3-0-0-0, Hodel 2-0-1-0, Hombsch 3-1-1-0, Garzky 3-0-0-1, Schultz 3-0-0-0, Missel 2-0-0-0 Totals 24-1-4-1
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Braker 2-2-1-3, Budewitz 1-0-1-0, Zulke 4-3-1-2, Schuett 4-5-1-3, Doyle 3-3-2-6, Demetropoulos 4-1-1-0, Klawitter 4-1-0-1, Savage 1-0-1-3, Schramm 2-2-1-0, Firari 2-1-1-0, Hackbarth 1-1-0-0, Braunschweig 0-1-0-0, Lee 1-2-0-0 Totals 29-22-10-18
2B — L (Schuett, Demetropoulos, Doyle)
HR — L (Doyle)
Pitching — HO: Hodel (F) 3 in 2.1, Schneider (F) 4 in 1.2, Hombsch (F) 0 in 0, Kutcher (F) 3 in 2, Streich (L) 3 in 5, Schuett (L) 1 in 1, Schramm (L) 0 in 1. R: Hodel (F) 10, Schneider (F) 2, Hombsch (F) 6, Kutcher (F) 4. SO: Hodel (F) 0, Schneider (F) 1, Hombsch (F) 0, Kitcher (F) 1, Streich (L) 10, Schuett (L) 3, Schramm (L) 0. BB: Hodel (F) 10, Schneider (F) 2, Hombsch (F) 5, Kutcher (F) 1, Streich (L) 0, Schuett (L) 1, Schramm (L) 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.